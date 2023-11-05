Score Sony's WF-1000XM5 noise-canceling earbuds for $50 off with this early Black Friday deal

November has only just begun, and already we're seeing some killer early Black Friday deals on the best Sony headphones. If you're on the hunt for a great pair of wireless noise-canceling earbuds, you can snag the Sony WF-1000XM5, the newest generation of our favorite wireless earbuds, for their lowest price ever.

Amazon's offering the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds for $248, which is $50 off its launch price of $300. If supplies run out, Best Buy is also offering a comparable deal, listing the buds at $250. While you're at it, be sure to follow our Black Friday headphones deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are a major step up in sound quality compared to their predecessors, featuring plentiful upgrades headlined by an all-new Sony V2 audio processor that enables powerful Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, stronger sound, and even better active noise cancellation. These buds also sport a smaller, lighter design than before.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offer one of the best-sounding wireless earbud experiences on the market, and the elite noise cancelation, outstanding features via the awesome Headphones Connect app make these a very sweet and worthwhile upgrade indeed.

With these upgrades came a small price increase in the U.S. and U.K., as the WF-1000XM4's launch price was $279. But even still, the WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds don't feel overpriced, and they offer exceptional functionality and outstanding levels of performance that make it worth it. Even more so when they're on sale.

Odds are we could see Sony knock another $25-50 off its WF-1000XM5 earbuds as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if you're thinking of pulling the trigger sooner rather than later, just know that this deal expires Sunday night. And be sure to check back with Tom's Guide for more ways to save this Black Friday season.