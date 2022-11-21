Score! AirPods $79 Black Friday deal is cheapest price ever

Black Friday deals season is under way and these firm favorites have been further discounted in the best Apple AirPods deal we've seen so far.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab). They may not be the latest model with wireless charging, but there’s still plenty to enjoy from these buds. If you’ve been putting off buying a pair until the price hits rock bottom, now is the time to buy. And note that this great Walmart deal is currently undercutting the $89 AirPods deal at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Note: This deal is open to Walmart Plus members as of 12 p.m. ET and then it opens to all shoppers at 7 p.m. ET.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

The AirPods (2nd Generation) have been around a while and are superseded by the AirPods 3, as well as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 ANC models. Although they’re no longer the most cutting edge buds in Apple's line of AirPods, they still offer great performance and plenty of useful features to make them worthwhile.

In our AirPods 2 review we found that they were light and comfortable to wear, and that they offered great audio quality with a solid soundstage and clean vocals. Touch controls built into the buds give you playback control, and battery life offers just under five hours of playback time, while the charging case provides sufficient top-up recharges to give a total of 24 hours. A 15-minute quick charge provides up to three hours of playback time.

The charging case supplied in this Walmart deal is the wired version, which means you'll need to connect it via a Lightning cable.

