Hurry! My favorite Beats earbuds just hit their lowest price ever — now $70 off
Don't miss $70 off the Beats Studio Buds Plus
I've not loved everything Beats has released over the last few years, but there's one product that I keep coming back to — the update to the Beats Studio Buds. They're wonderful, with a sleek design and an excellent sound profile.
Now you can get my favorite Beats launch at a much lower price. The Beats Studio Buds Plus are now just $99 at Amazon after a monster $70 discount.
The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound. This $70 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.
One of my favorite parts of the Buds Plus is that wonderful little charging case. It's a perfectly formed little pebble that slips effortlessly into my pants pocket, and it doesn't dig into my leg like others.
The Beats branding is subtle and unobtrusive — which extends to the buds themselves. They're tiny, with little physical buttons you use to control the music playback. They're incredibly comfortable and feature an excellent 9-hour battery life.
Sound is good, too, with some of the most neutral tones to come out of anything that Beats has built. They're a little sonic joy that are loads of fun to listen to.
ANC is good, too, blocking out all of the noise of a busy bus or office. They're a stunning little package and, crucially, a stunning upgrade to the old model.
This great discount brings the buds down to their lowest price ever, with a very impressive $70 discount. That makes them cheaper than the Beats Studio Buds (If you can still find them), and only $20 more than the budget-oriented Solo Buds.
If you're looking for a pair of the best wireless earbuds to slip into your pocket at a price that won't break the bank, then this Beats Studio Buds Plus deal could be just what you've been looking for.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Some of the best Sonos speakers just got permanent price drops — what you need to know
Bowers & Wilkins embraces F1 with these McLaren edition earbuds — and race fans will love them