Hurry! My favorite Beats earbuds just hit their lowest price ever — now $70 off

I've not loved everything Beats has released over the last few years, but there's one product that I keep coming back to — the update to the Beats Studio Buds. They're wonderful, with a sleek design and an excellent sound profile.

Now you can get my favorite Beats launch at a much lower price. The Beats Studio Buds Plus are now just $99 at Amazon after a monster $70 discount.

Lowest Price! Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound. This $70 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

One of my favorite parts of the Buds Plus is that wonderful little charging case. It's a perfectly formed little pebble that slips effortlessly into my pants pocket, and it doesn't dig into my leg like others.

The Beats branding is subtle and unobtrusive — which extends to the buds themselves. They're tiny, with little physical buttons you use to control the music playback. They're incredibly comfortable and feature an excellent 9-hour battery life.

Sound is good, too, with some of the most neutral tones to come out of anything that Beats has built. They're a little sonic joy that are loads of fun to listen to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

ANC is good, too, blocking out all of the noise of a busy bus or office. They're a stunning little package and, crucially, a stunning upgrade to the old model.

This great discount brings the buds down to their lowest price ever, with a very impressive $70 discount. That makes them cheaper than the Beats Studio Buds (If you can still find them), and only $20 more than the budget-oriented Solo Buds.

If you're looking for a pair of the best wireless earbuds to slip into your pocket at a price that won't break the bank, then this Beats Studio Buds Plus deal could be just what you've been looking for.