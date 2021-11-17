Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the best iPad Pro rival — and it's $150 off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and Amazon isn’t slowing down on the savings as we approach the day itself. In fact, the deals are just getting better, and right now the online retailer is offering a very noteworthy saving on one of the best iPad rivals available, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11"/128GB) is $499 at Amazon. That’s a very healthy $150 off its standard retail price of $649. Currently, the biggest discount is on the 128GB model but there is also an $84 saving on the 256GB configuration if you require more storage. Should Amazon sell out the same deal it's also available at Walmart.

This Amazon Black Friday deal offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $499 — that's $150 off. This iPad Pro alternative offers nearly 14-hour battery life, a beautiful 120Hz display, and a lightweight design. It also comes with an S-Pen as standard which is a seriously big advantage compared to Apple devices.

When it comes to holiday sales, Black Friday iPad deals tend to dominate the headlines, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 definitely gives Apple’s range of tablets stiff competition. This Tab S7 is a device that long-term iPad users will feel right at home with, and would make the ideal pick if you’re looking to switch allegiances. We even declared it the “best iPad Pro rival yet.”

However, it’s far from just a cheap iPad imitator. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review we said: “The Tab S7 doesn't just stand in Apple's shadow. The Tab S7's battery life beats the iPad Pro's, and that's just one of the reasons why the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets around, and one of the best tablets overall.”

There’s an awful lot to like about this Samsung tablet. The fantastic battery life (we clocked 13 hours and 16 minutes on a single charge during testing), the sleek design and the beautiful 120Hz display, to name just a few pros. We also love that it comes with an S-Pen, which saves you from needing to buy an otherwise pricey accessory for the complete tablet experience.

We’re expecting to see plenty of excellent Black Friday deals in the coming days, but we don’t expect many better discounts on the Tab S7. If you’ve got your eye on one we suggest securing it now before stock issues become a real problem. If you’d rather stay on the Apple side of the fence, keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for coverage of all the best Black Friday Apple deals as well.