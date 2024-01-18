Best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals — top plans and offers in Australia

As we predicted, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has launched earlier than usual this year, with Samsung lifting the veil on its new phones in January rather than in the first weeks of February, as has been the case with previous launches.

In keeping with previous years, the launch also means the new flagship handset line is now up for pre-order from Australia's leading telcos and retailers, with a street date of February 7, 2024. That means a fresh batch of bonus offers for those who opt to secure one of the new devices ahead of release.

To make things easier for you, we've compiled all the best pre-order bonuses which are currently on offer, along with product details and comprehensive pricing information.

So whether you've got the cash to pay for it upfront, or would rather pay it off gradually on a plan, you'll find the best Galaxy S24 pre-order deals on offer in Australia below.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Pricing

As we've come to expect from Samsung, the new flagship handset lineup consists of three tiers offered with varying amounts of storage. It's worth noting that Samsung has done away with 128GB variants this year, with 256GB being the minimum amount of storage across the whole S24 range.

Pricing for the entry-level Galaxy S24 starts at AU$1,399 for the 256GB option, increasing to AU$1,599 for the 512GB version.

Following hot on its heels is the larger Galaxy S24 Plus, which starts at AU$1,699 for the 256GB variant, and peaks at AU$1,899 for the 512GB option.

Lastly, we have Samsung's most premium offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This model starts at AU$2,199 for the 256GB variant (a significant jump up from last's equivalent, which started at AU$1,949), followed by a 512GB option priced at AU$2,399, and a 1TB offering for a whopping AU$2,799.

Luckily, you also have the option of picking up an S24 handset via one of Australia's major telcos, with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone letting customers pay the handset off over 12, 24 or 36 monthly repayments, so long as you stay connected to one of their plans during that time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 models and pricing Model Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB AU$1,399 Row 1 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,599 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB AU$1,699 Row 3 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,899 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB AU$2,199 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,399 Row 6 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,799

Samsung Galaxy S24: What's new?

At first glance, Samsung's Galaxy S24 range looks near identical to last year's equivalent models. However, keen-eyed observers will spot a number of subtle design differences — particularly on the S24 Ultra, which sports thinner bezels, a flatter display and a new titanium frame.

Additionally, the S24 series will boast Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, bringing an uptick in performance and power efficiency.

Of course, the big drawcard for this year's Galaxy lineup is its focus on AI features, which bring the S24's software-based abilities closer to that of Google's Pixel series smartphones.

That means features like live translation of both speech and text, advanced AI generative editing tools for photography via Samsung's new ProVisual Engine, Chat Assist, Circle to Search and much more.

And, despite a downgrade from 10x to 5x optical zoom, Samsung promises improved clarity in zoomed in photos thanks to the power of AI.

Samsung Galaxy S24: pre-order bonuses

With the exception of Optus and Vodafone, there's a market-wide bonus storage upgrade on offer for those who pre-order any Samsung Galaxy S24 device. That means you'll get a 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model. Better hurry though, as this offer (and the other offers below) will no longer be available from February 7, 2024.

Samsung pre-order offers • Free storage upgrade to next size (buy 256GB; receive 512GB) valued at up to AU$400

• Bonus trade-in value (up to AU$350)

• Up to AU$150 eVoucher to spend on Samsung store

• Bonus Samsung Care+ (1st year)

• 50% off Samsung Care+ (2nd year)

• 5% discount off your first Samsung Shop App purchase

Amazon pre-order offers • Free storage upgrade to next size (buy 256GB; receive 512GB) valued at up to AU$400

• Up to AU$150 eVoucher to spend on Amazon store

Telstra pre-order offers • Bonus Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with any Galaxy S24 series device purchase (value: AU$949)

• AU$20 off Premium Plan for 12 months

Optus pre-order offers • Bonus Galaxy Watch 6 and Buds 2 Pro with any Galaxy S24 device purchase (value: AU$1,048)

Vodafone pre-order offers • Bonus trade-in value: AU$400 (all three models)

• AU$200 off Galaxy S24

• AU$250 off Galaxy S24 Plus

• AU$300 off Galaxy S24 Ultra

JB Hi-Fi pre-order offers • Free storage upgrade to next size (buy 256GB; receive 512GB)

• Bonus trade-in value: AU$350 (S24) or BYO AU$0 upfront on the AU$99 plan

• Bonus trade-in value: AU$350 (S24 Plus) or BYO AU$300 upfront on the A$99 plan

• Bonus trade-in value: AU$350 (S24 Ultra) or BYO AU$800 upfront on AU$99 plan

Harvey Norman pre-order offers • Free storage upgrade to next size (buy 256GB; receive 512GB)

• S24: BYO AU$0 upfront on the AU$69 plan

• S24 Plus: BYO AU$299 upfront on the AU$69 plan

• S24 Ultra: BYO AU$799 upfront on the AU$69 plan

Samsung Galaxy S24: Best plans

