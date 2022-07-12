Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals offer the chance to save big on all the essentials for Nintendo's home console/handheld hybrid. Nintendo Switch sales are always some of the most popular Prime Day deals during the annual sales holiday, so don't miss out.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch console itself rarely goes on sale, and the odds of a price cut for the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model are even more remote. However, the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite has been known to be discounted during major sales events. Plus, we've seen compelling Switch bundles in previous years packing in either games or eShop credit.

That said, a wide assortment of Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories are currently reduced for Prime Day. This includes must-play games starting from just $15. Alongside boosting your gaming library, Prime Day is also the perfect opportunity to get your Switch kitted out in all the essential extras.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral): $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a purely handheld device. It's the same great console, minus the regular Switch's docking station and detachable Joy-Cons. In the past, it's been on sale for $180.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $298 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently has the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition of the Nintendo Switch in stock. This limited edition came out last year alongside the game, and has been one of the more popular special editions of the Switch. It doesn't come with the game itself, however.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Neon (Neon Blue/Neon Red): $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The neon-blue and neon-red Nintendo Switch is always a popular item, so you might want to jump on it before it disappears. While stock has been sticking around for a lot longer than it has previously, it's still a hot-ticket item.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (check stock)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a supped up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Nintendo Switch games

(opens in new tab) Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring Fit Adventure was almost impossible to find in stock last summer, but now it's available, with a few dollars knocked off its regular price. This at-home exercise game combines a full story mode with an (included) accessory ring used for performing stretches at home.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well.

(opens in new tab) Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gathering.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, the new DLC expansion pass will extend its lengthy lifespan even further.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The classic GameBoy game brought back to life for Nintendo Switch. It's the same game you loved, but with brand new graphics, audio, and a few improvements to help you along your quest. And it's $10 off at Walmart right now

Nintendo Switch accessories

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: What to expect

The Nintendo Switch has held its value remarkably well, even five years on from its release scoring the console for less than its usual price of $299 is quite a task. So don't expect a significant price drop during Amazon Prime Day 2022. It's also unlikely the suped-up Nintendo Switch OLED model will see any form of price reduction this month either.

That's not to say there are no Prime Day deals to be had on the Nintendo Switch. In previous years, we've seen plenty of compelling bundles offered by Amazon and rival retailers. These allow you to get a Nintendo Switch with some extra games or accessories, or even an eShop digital credit thrown in for free during big sales. For example, Nintendo has offered the $299 Nintendo Switch with a free $20 eShop card and a 64GB microSD card during previous sales events.

One item that does tend to get significantly reduced during Prime Day is Nintendo Switch games. The sales event is often a great time to snag some of the best Nintendo Switch games for cheap. Nintendo's first-party games rarely go in sale, but Prime Day is your chance to get the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey at a discount. Third-party games usually go even lower, and you can pick up some of these titles for as little as $15.

