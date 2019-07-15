Prime Day Deal: Ring's Smart Lighting Kit 44% Off

Ring is branching out from wireless security cameras and video doorbells to smart lighting, and one of its first products in that area is its battery-powered Pathlight. These devices illuminate your walkway, and are motion-activated. Plus, you can connect them (via the Ring Bridge, included) to your other ring devices, so that your cameras will start recording if the Pathlights detect motion.

For Amazon Prime Day, a kit (which includes four lights plus the bridge) is $94.99, down from $169.

Keep in mind that each Pathlight requires four D-cell batteries, which should last up to a year with typical use.