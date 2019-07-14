Prime Day Deal: $70 Off Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it, deals galore. Here's one directly Amazon on one of our favorite smart-home products.

Amazon's Echo Show is now just $159.99. That's $70 the device's usual price of $229.99.

Back in June, Amazon offered the Echo Show as part of a heavily discounted bundle. For a short time, you could get the Echo Show bundled with a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot and a Philips Hue smart bulb for $179.99, which was cheaper than buying the Echo Show individually at full price. While today's deal doesn't pack in as many products, it's a better option for shoppers who only need one Echo speaker.

In our review of the 2nd-Gen Echo Show, we found a lot of things to like about it. It's got a gorgeous 1280 x 800 display, and dual two-inch premium drivers with a passive bass radiator deliver excellent sound. We also like the built-in smart-home hub, which allows you to control Zigbee-enabled smart-home devices.

If you're not into the screen and camera, Amazon also has its 2nd-Gen Echo speaker on sale for $49 ($50 off).