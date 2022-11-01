PlayStation Store’s November Sale has Black Friday prices for top PS5 games

The saving seemingly never stop at the PlayStation Store. The digital storefront hasn’t even concluded its Halloween sale yet, but it's already launched a new promotion called November Savings. And you’ll want to pay attention as these are some of the top early Black Friday deals on the best PS5 games we’ve spotted to date.

The PlayStation Store November Savings (opens in new tab) will run November 18, after which we expect it’ll be followed by a full-featured Black Friday sale. But you don’t need to wait until then, as this collection of almost 900 deals is well worth your time. The sale includes sizeable savings on some of the biggest PS5 and PS4 games around including Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Madden NFL 23, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Riders Republic.

The best PlayStation Store November Savings deals

If you’re a sports fan, then you may be tempted by the 40% discount on Madden NFL 23 and and the 35% saving on NBA 2K23. Plus, if you prefer your sports a little more on the extreme side, Riders Republic is just $19. This Ubisoft title offers a massive open world for you to explore on bike, skis or via wingsuit, and is one of the most overlooked games of last year. Other noteworthy deals include Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for $34, GTA V for $19 and Crusader Kings 3 for $37.

A load of the best PS4 games are also included in this sale. And these really shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly because many of them offer a free next-gen upgrade and even the ones that don’t can still be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility. For example, if you don’t already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now is the perfect time to buy as the Game of the Year Edition is just $9, and it will give you free access to the upcoming next-gen version, which is scheduled to launch this winter.

The PlayStation Store November Savings sale is slated to run for the next couple of weeks, which should give you plenty of time to comb through the discounts and pick out the deals that most appeal to you (or save yourself the time and trust our recommendations above!). Meanwhile, if you’re looking for buy a next-gen console for yourself or for holiday gifting, make sure to check out our PS5 restock guide for the latest updates and stock information.