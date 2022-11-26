Peloton Bike just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon in early Cyber Monday deal

This is the first time we're experiencing Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals since Peloton started selling its products on Amazon. So it might not be a huge surprise that the iconic Peloton Bike is on sale, slashing the price of the machine that popularized indoor cycling at home.

Right now the Peloton Bike is on sale for $1,145 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's 21% off full retail and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bike. It's another $100 cheaper than it was for the Prime Early Access Sale last month, making now the perfect time to join the pack and start cycling. New year's resolutions are just around the corner, after all. It helps that the Peloton Cycling Shoes are 30% off (opens in new tab) in every size, too.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,125 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $320 on the Peloton Bike. Peloton’s signature exercise bike has a 22-inch HD touchscreen, where you can view and take thousands of Peloton’s classes. The near-silent belt lets you to spin when the everyone else in the house is asleep, while a small footprint means find space to keep it. The price tag includes delivery and installation, and makes the Bike cheaper than we've ever seen on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Cycling Shoes: was $125 now $87 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best Peloton cycling shoes you can buy are on sale in every size. They have a ratchet clip and two hook and loop straps for a personalized fit across the top of your foot, and are easy to adjust on the bike. They do come up a little narrow, so if you are between sizes, or have wide feet, it’s worth sizing up.

There’s a reason why Peloton tops the best exercise bike lists year after year — the classes. While there are cheaper bikes on the market, Peloton’s magic is in its instructors and pack-mentality, making you feel like you're working out in a high-energy group studio without ever having to leave your home.

Note that this discount applies to the Peloton Bike, not the Peloton Bike Plus. The main difference between the Bike and the Bike Plus is the screen — the screen on the more expensive Bike Plus rotates, meaning you can turn it to take classes next to the bike, rather than behind it. It also doesn’t have the auto resistance that the more expensive bike has, so your instructor won’t be able to take control and make those hills harder... although maybe that’s not the worst thing.

That's to say, you shouldn't let the differences dissuade you if you've been tempted into the Peloton community. The Peloton Bike on sale during Black Friday is a rare discount that might not last long. Though there's now an option to rent a Peloton for $89/month, buying your own could be a smart investment if you plan to take cycling seriously.

Make sure to check out the deal on the Peloton Cycling Shoes as well. They're generally considered the best shoes for Peloton, clipping in securely to the Bike for safe and effective rides.

The deals on fitness gear this Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best we've seen this year. Check out the best Lululemon deals and best massage gun Black Friday deals right now, as well as our roundup of all the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can score early.