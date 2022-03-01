Paramount Plus deal knocks pricing to $1/month to celebrate its first birthday

Paramount Plus is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary. To kick off the occasion, Paramount Plus is offering a killer deal for new and returning customers.

Through March 7, customers can get Paramount Plus (Essential) for just $1 per month for the first three months via coupon "BIRTHDAY". Subsequent months will be charged at the going rate of $4.99 per month. Alternatively, consumers can get Paramount Plus (Premium) for just $2 per month for the first three months via coupon "BIRTHDAY". Subsequent months will be charged at the going rate of $9.99 per month.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Paramount Plus is offering its Essential plan for just $1/month for the first three months. (After the first three months, the price increases to its normal $4.99/month rate). Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Paramount Plus is offering its Premium plan for just $2/month for the first three months. (After the first three months, the price increases to its normal $9.99/month rate). Paramount Plus Premium includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

Paramount Plus is the rebooted version of CBS All Access. It packs in live NFL games, CBS News, exclusive movies and shows, and more. A ton of classic, beloved franchises are hosted on Paramount Plus, including a Frasier reboot, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Real World Homecoming: New York, The Real Criminal Minds, and more.

In our Paramount Plus review, we found it to be an affordable streaming service with a compelling catalog, especially if you're a fan of reality TV like Big Brother and RuPaul's Drag Race. Star Wars fans will also appreciate that the sci-fi show gets its own sub-genre where you can watch the Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise, as well as Paramount Plus originals Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy.

This Paramount Plus deal expires on March 7.