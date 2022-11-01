Our favorite Roku streaming stick just crashed to $24 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals typically offer big savings on some of the best streaming devices you can buy. And this year isn’t shaping up to be any different, because we’ve just spotted a deal that brings our top-ranked pick down to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s 50% off its full retail price of $49. We previously saw this streaming device drop to $26 during Amazon’s most recent Prime Day sales event, but the online retailer has reduced it even further ahead of Black Friday. This is a new lowest ever price for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and the same deal is available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new lowest ever price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

We’re huge fans of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for a whole bunch of reasons. Naturally, we rank it as the best Roku device on the market, and in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review we called it “just as great as its predecessor, and offers one big perk over the Roku it replaces: Dolby Vision.”

The best-in-class streaming stick offers snappy performance, a super clean interface and a comprehensive app store (handy for accessing all the best streaming services). And we really appreciate that Roku has shown restraint when it comes to overcrowding its UI with advertisements and content recommendations. That’s not something we can say about the user experience on Fire TV 4K or the Chromecast with Google TV.

If you’re looking to turn an older TV into a smart one, or simply want to take full advantage of a brand new 4K set, then the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a streaming device we strongly recommend even at full price. Now at a new all-time low, it’s a complete no-brainer.

And if you’re looking for big savings on TVs to go alongside your new streaming stick, we have a roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals. Plus, our Black Friday deals live blog offers rolling updates of the hottest discounts we’ve spotted across major retailers.