One our favorite coffee grinders is at its lowest price yet at Amazon

A manual coffee grinder certainly isn't for everyone, and might not be your first choice when brewing your morning coffee. However, if you need a portable solution to make sure your beans are always fresh, it's worth checking out this record low price on one of the best coffee grinders on the market right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 1Zpresso Q2 Manual Coffee Grinder on sale for $89. We've never seen the 1Zpresso Q2 dropping below $99.99 since its release in March 2020, which means you're getting the best price yet right now.

The 1Zpresso Q2 is down below $100 for the first time at Amazon. That's perfect for anyone after a fresh brew on the go, or those who don't want to pay the often high prices for an automatic burr grinder (as opposed to the cheaper blade models).

The 1Zpresso Q2 is one of the more affordable burr grinders on the market right now, and particularly compelling for those who only brew one cup a day and don't want to waste beans. After all, if you've invested in one of the best coffee makers available you'll want to make sure your beans aren't dried out.

