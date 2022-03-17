One of our favorite foam mattress toppers is 25% off for Sleep Week

If your mattress could do with an extra hit of cooling, softness or firmness but you don’t want to spend a lot to fix it, then the new Viscosoft bed topper sale has what you need. As of today you can save 25% on any Viscosoft topper, with prices from just $54.95 for the two-inch thick Reflex Gel memory foam topper for contouring comfort and pressure relief.

The Viscosoft Active Cooling topper, which features in our best mattress toppers guide, is also on sale, with prices from $249.95 (was $334.95). If you’re looking for all-foam comfort, then the Serene Hybrid combines foam with a hypoallergenic down-alternative for a cozy, allergy-friendly sleep experience, with prices from $149.95 (was $199.95).

If you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep needs, yet it’s still too firm and needs a hand during the breaking-in period, then one of these toppers will come to the rescue. There’s no promo code needed with this one, and all discounts will be added at checkout.

Viscosoft mattress topper sale: save 25% at Viscosoft

Viscosoft has slashed 25% off the price of all its popular US-made toppers, from the affordable Reflex Gel Topper (now from $54.95) to the luxurious Active Cooling (now from $249.95), with four inches of plush copper-infused cooling memory foam designed to disperse body heat. If you want the magic of a contouring memory foam mattress for less, this is the one to choose.

Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: from $334.95 $249.95 at Viscosoft

This is a fantastic mattress topper for hot sleepers, and is infused with various material technologies to help you stay cooler during sleep. The Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper has a four-inch dual layer support system, and is made with copper-infused memory foam for cooling and hygiene. The breathable cover comes in black or ivory, and the topper fixes to the bed with adjustable straps.

From the affordable Reflex Gel mattress topper (from $54.95), which is available in 2in or 3in, to the flagship Active Cooling Topper (now from $249.95), Viscosoft offers a range of options to boost your sleep comfort. Each topper is designed to be easily fitted to the top of your mattress, and they have attracted high user reviews for support and pressure relief.

The Reflex Gel Topper has sturdy support for side, back and stomach sleepers, with a bouncy feel and excellent pressure relief, while the Select Density (now from $159.95) adds a layer of luxury with high-density foam for back and neck support. This gel-infused memory foam topper is available as a three or four-inch thick model, and is designed with a breathable, washable cover and adjustable straps.

If overheating is your biggest sleep issue but you can’t stretch to a dedicated cooling mattress just yet, look at the Active Cooling topper (now from $249.95), with a copper-infused, four-inch foam layer and a cooling cover designed to reduce heat.

Read more: