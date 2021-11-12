Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday deals are already ramping up, meaning now's the best time to snatch a powerful 2-in-1 laptop at a killer price. Sure, discounts for one of the best tablets are fairly popular all year round, but you'll never find savings similar to those that happen during the Black Friday deals season.



In fact, we've already spotted quite a few compelling deals out there, from Best Buy discounting the Surface Pro 7 bundle (256GB) at $400 off the original price to the Surface Pro 7 dropping all the way to just $599. Of course, that's just a small fraction of what else is out there.

Below, you will find Microsoft Surface Pro deals to fit all needs and preferences with various configurations and color options. However, do keep in mind that the demand around this time of the year is quite high, meaning stock is limited, so do make sure to act fast. But even if you don't manage to find your favorite products below, stay tuned, since more deals are bound to surface as we get closer to Black Friday.

Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deals — best early sales

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

If you're on the market for slightly less storage space, then we recommend checking out this Platinum model. This configuration is perfect for students, featuring an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. You'll get the Type Cover included too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) Device only: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) Device only: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Even with the newly release Surface Pro 8, the Surface Pro 7 still remains a solid choice for those looking for a 2-in-1 tablet. This Platinum model features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage space. Keep in mind that this deal is for the device only.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB) Device only: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB) Device only: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you a whopping $400, making it one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. You'll get a Matte Black model, packing a 12.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Please note that the above deal doesn't include the Type Cover.