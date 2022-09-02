AirPods Pro 2 preorders — rumored date and prices

There's no guarantee, but there's a strong chance that AirPods Pro 2 preorders could begin as early as next week. The next Apple Event is set for September 7 and rumors indicate that Tim Cook and company could unveil the new Apple AirPods Pro 2. If that holds true, AirPod Pro 2 preorders could begin as early as Friday, September 9.

The current-gen AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds on the market. Introduced in October of 2019, Apple's premium buds are long overdue an update. Rumors indicate that the AirPods Pro 2 will have a focus on fitness usage, with upgraded sensors and exercise tracking features. They could also come with a new stem-less design. Otherwise, little is know about the AirPods Pro 2.

If Apple decides to unveil its new premium earbuds next week, preorders could start next Friday with full sales launching on September 16. We're rounding up the latest AirPods Pro 2 news along with some predictions on the first AirPods deals we could see on these new buds.

For more Apple discounts, make sure to check our our Apple Labor Day sales and Apple Store coupons coverage.

AirPods Pro 2 preorders — prices to expect

The current-gen AirPods Pro debuted at $249. It's likely Apple's new earbuds will cost the same. However, if major upgrades are present, then we could see a $25 to $50 price increase. Should this happen, the current-gen AirPods Pro would likely stick around at a lower price point. (They've been as cheap as $149 in the past).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 preorders — predictions

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 preorders @ Apple

The Apple Store doesn't accept headphone trade-ins. As a result, you'll have to pay full price for your AirPods Pro 2 if preorder from Apple.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 preorders @ Amazon

Amazon is one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Expect to see modest discounts that take from $20 to $50 off the new Apple AirPods Pro 2. (If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, the current-gen AirPods Pro will likely see steeper cuts).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 preorders @ Best Buy

Best Buy lets you trade-in your old AirPods Pro for credit toward buying new ones. At the time of this writing, a pair of AirPods Pro in good condition can get you as much as a $55 trade-in value/credit.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 impact — which models will see price cuts?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AirPod prices will drop to new lows following the next Apple keynote. In the past, the AirPods have been as cheap as $89, whereas the AirPods 3 hit an all-time low of $139 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have been as low as $149 (members only at Costco) and $159 at Amazon.