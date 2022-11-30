Holiday TV deals live — smart TVs from $89, up to $500 off OLED TVs

I purchased a new TV this month and if your budget permits — I think you should too. Retailers are offering tremendous TV deals right now with price lows that beat my most optimistic holiday predictions. Premium QLED TVs, budget 4K TVs, and even high-end OLED TVs are selling at a fraction of their normal cost.

There's just one problem — they're selling out faster than PS5 consoles. OLED TV deals are especially in high demand right now. It's no surprise as OLED TVs dropped to a record price low of $569 on Black Friday. The LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV led the charge in terms of affordability, but even select sizes of the high-end LG C2 — which we rated the best TV of 2022 — have dropped under the $999 mark.

We created this live blog to help you find the best holiday TV deals no matter your budget. Whether you're looking for a TV for your bedroom or the best TV value for your money — we'll help you find the right set. Once you have your new TV setup, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the World Cup 2022.