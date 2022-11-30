Live
Holiday TV deals live — smart TVs from $89, up to $500 off OLED TVs
Save on 4K TVs, QLEDs, OLEDs, and more
I purchased a new TV this month and if your budget permits — I think you should too. Retailers are offering tremendous TV deals right now with price lows that beat my most optimistic holiday predictions. Premium QLED TVs, budget 4K TVs, and even high-end OLED TVs are selling at a fraction of their normal cost.
There's just one problem — they're selling out faster than PS5 consoles. OLED TV deals are especially in high demand right now. It's no surprise as OLED TVs dropped to a record price low of $569 on Black Friday. The LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV led the charge in terms of affordability, but even select sizes of the high-end LG C2 — which we rated the best TV of 2022 — have dropped under the $999 mark.
We created this live blog to help you find the best holiday TV deals no matter your budget. Whether you're looking for a TV for your bedroom or the best TV value for your money — we'll help you find the right set. Once you have your new TV setup, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the World Cup 2022.
Holiday TV deals: Retailer links
The best holiday TV deals in stock NOW
- Amazon Fire TV 50" 4 Series: was $469 now $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want a TV deal that hits the sweet spot in terms of price and size, the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series is a good place to start. This 55-inch set delivers a sharp 4K picture with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
The Fire TV 4 Series makes it easy to launch your favorite streaming services, and you get an Alexa Voice Remote to find find apps, movies and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports along with HDMI eARC support. The 55-inch model is on sale for $329 (opens in new tab) (was $519), but we're seeing estimated ship dates of 3 to 6 months.
- LG A2 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The OLED TV that broke all price records is back in stock! Right now Best Buy has the LG A2 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,299. That's $300 off and one of the cheapest 65-inch OLEDs we've ever seen. The 48-inch model is also in stock, but it's not on sale anymore. This latter model sold for $569 just a few days ago, but the 48-inch model is now in stock for $1,299 (opens in new tab), which obviously makes the 65-inch model the way to go. This deal was so amazing we bought the 48-inch model ourselves to test.
In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it delivered excellent picture quality, wide viewing angles, and perfect blacks. Thats said, there are some drawbacks (for gamers). While a low latency mode is welcome, the 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1 are not ideal. However, those who aren't into gaming (and casual gamers) shouldn't worry.
