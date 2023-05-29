Live
Best Memorial Day sales LIVE: Smart TVs from $69, Apple devices from $99 and more
Shop these sales before you hit the beach
Summer has unofficially started. But before you hit the beach or fire up the barbecue grill there are hundreds of exciting Memorial Day sales you need to know about. Today's sales are offering aggressive discounts on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more.
To be honest, it's a bit overwhelming — even for a deals/retail editor like myself. To help you find the best deals and enjoy your long holiday weekend, I'm gathering the best Memorial Day sales you can shop right now. These aren't just random deals, but instead hand-picked deals on devices we've tested, personally own, or recommend.
Everyone's budget is a little tighter than usual right now so I'm also picking out deals on our favorite budget items and highlighting deals that are currently at their lowest price of the year. So whether you're shopping for the best deal on Google's new Pixel 7a smartphone or simply curious to see what's on sale today, here are the best Memorial Day sales we recommend this holiday.
Best Memorial Day sales live right now
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Best Buy
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $249 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now $349 @ Nectar
- Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
- Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $749 @ Lowe's
- Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $899 @ Dell
Shop all Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: up to 50% off Levi's, Hydro Flask, Adidas
- Best Buy: smart TVs from $69, OLEDs from $799
- Dell: up to $1,150 off gaming rigs
- GameStop: up to 50% off games that slay
- Lenovo: up to 76% off laptops + extra $100 off via "SURPRISEOFFER"
- Nectar: 33% off off mattresses, sheets, duvets
- Overstock: up to 25% off outdoor dining furniture
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs and soundbars
- Walmart: up to 65% off Dyson, Canon, Samsung, more
- Wayfair: 50% off select outdoor/lawn items
The latest model of MacBook Pro is a seriously impressive laptop and it’s just dropped to the lowest price ever courtesy of this Memorial Day deal at B&H Photo. Right now, the Apple MacBook 14” (M2 Pro/512GB) is now on sale for $1,749, which is an excellent price for a seriously impressive machine.
In our Macbook Pro 14-inch review, we said “The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 raises the bar for laptop performance, with the M2 Pro chip delivering incredible speed in our testing. The M2 Max is even faster, especially when it comes to graphics performance. You also get a stellar mini-LED display, plenty of ports and over 14 hours of battery life. Yes, it's pricey, but the new MacBook Pro cannot be beat.”
Apple MacBook Pro 14” (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ B&H Photo
Yeah, I know, summer doesn't start till June 21, but Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the season and you can't enjoy summer without a proper barbecue. Right now Amazon is taking up to $115 off select Char-Broil grills. After discount, deals start as low as $147. The sale includes propane grills, electric grills, and charcoal smokers.
Char-Broil Grills sale: deals from $147 @ Amazon
Memorial Day is a great time to purchase anything bedroom related. Mattresses in particular tend to see dramatic discounts with prices we won't see again till the end of the summer. The best value buy I'm seeing today comes from mattress brand Nectar. The Nectar Mattress was already our pick for the best value mattress and thanks to this Memorial Day sale, it's now an even more affordable option. Right now you can get a Nectar Mattress starting from just $359 for a twin-size or a queen is on sale for $699. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value and found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam). Extra bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Nectar Mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar
If you want a new TV, but don't have a big budget to play with — this is the TV you want. Yes, there are dozens of TVs with Roku's platform built-in, but this is the first TV that Roku has made in-house. But that's not why we're recommending it either. We love this TV because it offers an incredible value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said the QLED panel produced vivid colors and brightness in everything we watched. It's not quite as sumptuous as what you'd get from an OLED screen, but for a TV in this price point, there was nothing to complain about.
Roku 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
