LG G1 OLED TV is $400 off and lowest price ever right now

Summer 2022 has been an epic season for OLED TV deals. Not only did we see OLED prices crash to $679 in July, but premium OLED TVs are also continuing to drop in price. Take for instance the latest deal at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 55-inch G1 4K OLED TV on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy. That's $400 off its usual price of $1,399 and one of the best TV deals of the year.

Lowest price ever! Best Buy has the LG G1 on sale for $999, which is an amazing price for this TV. The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review, the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu.

The LG G1 OLED TV is the first set with evo technology, which promises an improved viewing experience. In our LG G1 OLED TV review, we found the OLED evo panel delivers a brighter pictures than ever. While not perfect, this TV that stands as a testament to "just how far modern TV technology has come."

We also love that the LG G1 OLED TV is more affordable than last year's Gallery Series, and that's before you factor in Best Buy's current discount. Plus, the design is stunningly thin, as our reviewer described it as "museum-worthy." Another significant improvement LG has made with this television is a redesigned remote that looks modern and features well-laid-out buttons.

If you're a gamer then you definitely want to give this TV serious consideration. There’s a Game Optimizer menu that gathers all the necessary gaming settings into a single interface for quick customization. Plus, the TV offers a 120Hz refresh for high-frame gaming. We tested the similar LG CX OLED with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and came away very impressed with the results. If you're looking for a TV to enhance your next-gen gaming, then look no further.

It's worth mentioning that LG G2 OLED has replaced the G1 in our list of the best TVs of 2022. However, at this price the LG G1 is still an epic steal and remains one of the best OLED TVs on the market.