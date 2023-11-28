I'm a sleep coach — 5 last-chance Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals for better sleep

As a Certified Sleep Science Coach, a large part of my day-to-day job is helping people to figure out a good bedtime routine and to choose the best mattress and accessories to help them sleep better.

Even better when those products are on sale, and today I’ve found seven last-chance Cyber Monday mattress deals and bedding offers that I think will help you fall asleep faster and easier at night. That includes the DreamCloud Hybrid, my favorite mattress for couples who keep ruining each other’s sleep with their in-bed restlessness – and the DreamCloud is still 40% off in every size at DreamCloud Sleep today.

I’ve also picked out an anxiety-calming weighted blanket, an adjustable pillow that magically suits all sleepers, and the best mattress topper money can buy – the Tempur-Adapt Topper with 40% off and prices from $191 at Tempur-Pedic today.

1. Nectar weighted blanket: from $149 $69 at Nectar Sleep

Best for: Calming sleep anxiety

Weighted blankets are an excellent way to experience deep-pressure therapy at home. There’s growing research around how they help reduce sleep anxiety (and general anxiety at night) by creating a swaddling effect that relaxes your body and calms your nervous system. Cyber Monday sales are awash by cheap weighted blankets, but I like the Nectar Weighted Blanket. It’s simple, no-fuss and comes in three weights (15lbs, 20lbs and 25lbs) – pick the one that’s closest to 10% of your body weight for the best shot at deep-pressure therapy in bed. Word of safety – never leave a baby or child alone with a weighted blanket.

2. Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: from $319 $191 at Tempur-Pedic Best for: Soothing aches and pains on a budget

I know first-hand how much hip and back pain can ruin sleep, so if you’re going through something similar right now then you have my sympathies. The Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper was my saviour during the third trimester of my pregnancy when stabbing back pain kept me awake for hours on end. I love the contouring NASA-developed Tempur foam and can vouch for how quickly it hugs the body to reduce pressure points. I found myself lying on my bed a lot more during the day with the Tempur-Adapt Topper on the bed, just to take the edge of any hip and back pain that popped up during my waking hours too. Hands-down, this helped me sleep better than any other product when I had lower back pain.

3. Leesa Sapira Hybrid: from $1,349 $1,199 at Leesa Best for: To stop you disturbing each other in bed

I’ve shared with a restless sleeper before and it isn’t fun. If your partner’s tossing and turning and constant wriggling around in bed is waking you up – or stopping you from falling asleep quickly and easily – then I highly recommend investing in a mattress that excels at motion isolation. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is our top-ranking bed for exactly this, as it aced all of our motion isolation tests for stopping movement happening on one side of the bed from reaching the other side (read our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review for more). Leesa has had one of the best sales of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, and you can still save up to $400 on this motion-isolating bed today and get a free bedding bundle with sheets and pillows. Speaking of pillows…

4. Sealy Adjustable Pillow: $49 for two at Sealy Best for: Reducing neck pain in bed

Finding the best pillow for your sleep position seems like an impossible task with so many to pick from, right? I used to think the same until I discovered the magic of adjustable pillows; pillows that come with bags of extra fill so you can stuff in as little or as much as you want to create a pillow that perfectly suits you. My absolute favorite is the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow at Amazon for $72. It was on sale yesterday for $57, but unfortunately that deal has now ended. However, Sealy comes to the rescue today with a similar Adjustable Pillow and you’ll get two for $49 at Sealy in today’s last-chance Cyber Monday sale. It comes with an extra bag of pressure-relieving foam so that you can size it to suit. Go for a tall (high loft) pillow if you sleep on your side, or make it shallower for stomach and back sleeping.

5. Purple Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $79 $63 at Purple Best for: Protection against night sweats

I haven’t experienced night sweats myself, but I have experienced occasional hot flashes during sleep thanks to pregnancy hormones. So I know what it feels like to wake up drenched and sticky from sweat. All of that sweat and body oil not only feels clammy against your skin, but it can seep through into your mattress and cause staining and odours over time. I recommend investing in a good mattress protector to wick away sweat when it occurs and to stop it from penetrating your mattress. Purple’s mattress protector does a great job of this, and it sleeps cool and quietly too – no annoying rustling under the sheets here. It’s on sale today as part of the mattress brand’s big Cyber Monday sale, but I suspect the deal will disappear soon so move fast.

How to sleep better at night: Expert tips

Developing good sleep hygiene habits and making a few lifestyle changes will always be an effective way to sleep better at night. While it may seem like a boring way to end your day, the following habits will train your brain to recognize that it’s time to wind down and sleep, helping you to fall asleep faster, stay asleep for longer, and enjoy a better quality of sleep.

Here’s what to do: