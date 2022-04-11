I just got six months free Apple TV Plus with a single click — here’s how

There’s never been a better time to sign up for Apple TV Plus. The streaming service has slowly built up a fantastic library of binge-worthy shows including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, The Morning Show, The Afterparty and Best Picture-winning CODA. Plus, the platform is the exclusive home of Severance which is the current toast of the streaming world.

I’ve been enjoying an Apple TV Plus subscription since last summer, when I got a free year of the streaming service with the purchase of a new iPhone 12. Flash forward to now and I was dreading the day when I was going to face a difficult decision: stick around or churn (aka cancel and come back). However, thanks to this awesome Apple TV Plus deal I’ve been able to set the clock back another six months.

To score this deal you’ll need a PlayStation console, a PS5 or PS4 will do. You need to download the Apple TV app on your console, and when you open it you’ll be offered a free trial of Apple TV Plus. PS5 owners get six months, whereas PS4 owners get three months.

Accepting the offer is thankfully extremely straightforward and doesn't require filling in a lengthy form or inputting a voucher code. With just a single button press, you can claim your free membership and begin enjoying the service’s rapidly growing library of exclusive content.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best thing about this offer is it’s not exclusively reserved for new subscribers which is often the case with deals of this nature. As noted above the free trial stacks on top of your current membership period, even if you're already taking advantage of a free trial. After redeeming my membership has been extended until December of this year, which is plenty of extra time to decide if I want to commit to Apple TV Plus with my actual money.

Of course, if you don’t currently have an Apple TV Plus account you can still claim a free six months trial as well. You just need to log into the app with an Apple ID or create one if you don't have an active account.

If you own a PlayStation console there really is no reason not to score this offer while you have the chance. It's currently scheduled to run until July 22, 2022. You don't need to claim it now, you could hold off starting your free trial until Ted Lasso season 3 debuts this summer, but make sure you don’t forget to come back and claim it before the promotion ends.

Apple TV Plus has been quietly building its reputation with a string of must-watch shows hitting the service over the past few months. Becoming the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Oscars with CODA is no small achievement either. After a rocky start, Apple TV Plus is now thoroughly deserving of its spot on our roundup of the best streaming services.