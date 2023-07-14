Hurry! This Samsung 55-inch QLED TV is still $800 off after Prime Day

If you missed out on Prime Day, there's no need to worry — lots of awesome sales have stuck around after the event. And that includes this big discount on one of the best TVs we've reviewed.

The Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV is $1,597 at Amazon right now. This is $800 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. If it sells out, Best Buy also has the TV for $1,599.

Samsung 55" QN95B QLED TV: was $2,399 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN95B is the premium QLED TV to buy. It delivers stunning brightness, great color reduction and impressive cable management thanks to the Samsung OneConnect box. There's HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Take a look at our Samsung QN95B Neo QLED review, and you'll see why we crowned this to be one of the best TVs on the market. The Samsung QN95B is truly impressive, delivering excellent performance in almost every category.

In our tests, this TV reached an awesome peak brightness of 1905.9 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.2, and covered 99.97% of the Rec 709 color gamut. Content viewed on the QN95B always looks great — whether it's in bright sunlight or from an off-angle. 1080p content will similarly look impressive thanks to powerful upscaling from the Neural Quantum Processor 4K.

The Samsung QN95B Neo QLED also has strong audio capabilities. Sound effects and dialogue came through distinctly, especially thanks to this TV's Object Tracking Sound feature. Plus, if you choose to add one of the best soundbars, Q-Symphony means the soundbar will be paired with the TV's built-in speakers for an even better audio experience.

And it doesn't get any better than this for gamers — we think the Samsung QN95B is the best gaming TV on the market right now. As well as a very low lag time of 9.8ms, this TV has 4 HDMI ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for VRR and ALLM.

The Samsung QN95B is an awesome TV, so grab this deal before it's gone if you have your eye on it. For more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage and check out the Prime Day sales you can still get.