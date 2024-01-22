Hurry! Super Bowl TV deal at Amazon knocks LG C3 OLED to just $896

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy. While deals on this model were abundant last month, they haven't been as impressive so far this year. Well, leave it to Amazon to change that.

Right now you can get the Editor's Choice LG C3 4K OLED TV on sale from $896 at Amazon. That's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals and OLED TV deals I've seen this month. Amazon is discounting multiple sizes from the 42-inch for $896 to the 77-inch on sale for $2,296. In both cases, it's the cheapest price for that model/size.

You might think the 42-inch model is easy to dismiss for its size, but the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is the perfect alternative to some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It's small enough that it can fit on a reasonably sized desk, and it takes up substantially less space than a monster of a monitor like the brilliant (but colossal) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 . Specs-wise, the C3 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. It also sports gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

In our LG C3 OLED review, we also found that the C3 is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.

Unfortunately, the TV's sound could be better. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup is fine for watching shows and movies, but we heard the sound start to get distorted at higher volumes. Nevertheless, this is one of the best deals you can get right now. For more Super Bowl coverage, check out our guide to how to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream.