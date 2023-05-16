Hurry! MacBook Pro M2 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Want to upgrade to one of the best laptops on the market? Lucky for you, I've found a MacBook that's been slashed in price as part of Amazon's Memorial Day sales.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2/256GB) is $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. After a $200 discount, this laptop has hit its lowest price ever. It's easily one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever courtesy of Amazon.

The MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops out there. It delivers incredible performance, a great display, and a comfortable keyboard into a compact package. It's also the overall best laptop we've tested for battery life.

In our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this machine. Apple's M2 chip means it blazes through tough tasks like photo editing and rendering 4K video. Everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video run lightning-fast, too.

As we've mentioned, the MacBook Pro M2 is also incredible for battery life. Our unit lasted 18 hours and 20 minutes in our tests, which easily beat tough competition like the MacBook Pro M1 predecessor (16:25) and the MacBook Pro 14-inch (14:08). If you want a laptop that will last you through an entire day or more, the MacBook Pro M2 is the one to buy.

However, we wouldn't recommend the MacBook Pro M2 for gaming. Even on optimized titles, framerates were sluggish for graphically demanding titles. Opt for one of the best gaming laptops instead if you want a gaming machine.

The MacBook Pro M2 is an incredible laptop, so I highly recommend picking it up now that it's at its lowest price ever. If you're still looking for your perfect machine, stay tuned to our MacBook deals coverage. Or, see the Memorial Day sales you could score.