Hurry! Hydro Flask sales start at $3 in this last-minute Cyber Monday deal

I don't know about you, but "drink more water" always seems to make its way onto my New Year's resolutions list. I've been busy eyeing the frankly daunting number of best water bottle contenders to set myself up for success this time around, which is what drew me to this week's extended Cyber Monday deals on Hydro Flasks.

Right now, Amazon has dozens of Hydro Flask products on sale for as low as $3. The sale includes stainless steel bottles, mugs, accessories, travel bags, lunch boxes, straws and more. It's one of the biggest Cyber Monday deals we've seen on Hydro Flask gear all year.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles and mugs, with sales starting at just $3 for Cyber Monday. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your hydration game for the new year or save big on Hydro Flash accessories, travel bags, lunch boxes, straws and more.

Right now Amazon has the larger 40 oz Hydro Flask Tumbler marked down 25% off, from $44 to $33 in a variety of color options. The 24, 32 and 40-ounce models of its standard insulated water bottles are seeing deep discounts as well. You can also save 25% on Hydro Flask's line of insulated kids lunchboxes, which many parents I know swear by for keeping their children's lunches fresh for hours.

As you may recall, the Hydro Flask brand exploded in popularity a few years back after VSCO girls got ahold of the stainless steel insulated water bottles and sales started to skyrocket. But don't misunderstand, these water bottles are more than just a trend, and they truly live up to the hype.

Just look at our ranking of the best water bottles, where the Hydro Flask tops our list of the best options for road trips thanks to its superior insulation and slim, leakproof design that makes it the perfect size for just about any vehicle's cup holder. The one-two punch of the bottle's TempShield double-wall insulation plus Hydro Flask’s proprietary Honeycomb insulation can keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 6 hours.

If you're on the hunt for more extended Cyber Monday deals, we've rounded up sales from major brands like Patagonia and Nintendo that are still going on for a limited time. But you'll have to act fast because these great savings won't last forever.