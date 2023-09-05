Hurry! Amazon just slashed $200 off the MacBook Air 15-inch — lowest price ever

Hunting for one of the best MacBooks? This MacBook deal is one of the best I've seen so far this year.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,099 at Amazon right now. This is $200 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop. UK readers are also in luck, as the MacBook Air 15-inch is £1,259 at Amazon, £140 off its usual price.

Considering that we currently rank the MacBook Air 13-inch as the best MacBook on the market, the 15-incher is just more of a good thing. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called it the best 15-inch laptop you can buy right now.

Running on Apple's M2 chip, this MacBook runs incredibly fast. We used Geekbench 5 to test the MacBook Air's CPU performance, and it scored 1,908 in the single-core and 8,932 in the multi-core test. In practice, this is a seriously fast laptop, which blazed through tough tasks like photo and video editing. While it's not designed as a gaming machine, optimized titles like Resident Evil Village ran well on the MacBook Air 15-inch.

Plus, the MacBook Air has a gorgeous display that's perfect for watching videos and movies. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display has a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, reached 473 nits of brightness and replicated colors in vivid detail in our tests.

The MacBook Air 15-inch's battery life is another highlight. We got 14 hours and 59 minutes of battery life out of our unit, which is enough to get almost anyone through a full day's use. It was short of Apple's claim that the MacBook Air would last for up to 18 hours of battery life, though.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is an awesome laptop, and it's a great time to pick one up now that it's been discounted. If you're looking for more options, check out our laptop deals coverage.