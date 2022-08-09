Huge back to school sale at Verizon — buy one 5G phone, get one free

Although it's one of the best phone carriers around, Verizon can be an expensive network. Fortunately, they're currently offering a mega back to school sale that makes it easy to get two phones for the price of one.

Currently at Verizon, purchase one 5G smartphone and you'll get a second one for free (opens in new tab) (up to $800 off). That's one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen. Heads up: Verizon isn't making it easy to browse the sale, so you'll need to look at each individual product/phone page to see which phones are eligible. However, a quick glance shows that the entire iPhone 13 family (excluding the iPhone 13 mini), the entire Galaxy S22 family, and the Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro are all eligible for the BOGO offer. (For more deals, make sure to browse our Verizon promo codes guide for additional ways to save).

If you're looking for value, the Editor's Choice iPhone SE 2022 is hard to beat. It's one of the best phones you can buy right now. In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we called the new phone the fastest phone you can buy for under $500.

Not an iOS fan? The Editor's Choice Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best premium Android phone on the market. In our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we said it's very close to being the best phone period. It lasted 10 hours and 18 minutes in our battery test and it's great for everything from streaming to gaming.

