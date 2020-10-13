Hot! This 30% off Prime Day microwave deal is today only

Amazon Prime Day is full of great deals on gadgets and tech, but you might get the most bang for your buck in the kitchen, with deals on convenient appliances you'll use every day. This smoking 30% off deal on a Toshiba microwave fits the bill for kitchen savings you'll enjoy daily. But act fast, the prices are only good through this evening.
Amazon is selling the Toshiba EM131A5C-SS for $83.99, which is $36 off the usual price. That's huge savings for a model that boasts most of the top features recommended on our best microwaves page.
Toshiba microwave: was $119 now $83.99 @ Amazon
The Toshiba EM131A5C-SS microwave is a 1.2 cubic-foot microwave with stainless steel construction, Easy Clean interior and tons of handy features, like child lock, sound on/off and smart sensor for optimized heating and cooking.View Deal
The Toshiba EM131A5C-SS microwave is a stylish looking 1.2 cubic-foot microwave with stainless steel construction and an easy-to-clean interior. The 1100-watt microwave oven boasts 10 power settings and a smart sensor that takes the guesswork out of cooking and reheating, with pre-programmed options for pizza, potatoes, vegetables and more.
The microwave has an eco mode for saving power, and the buzzer can be muted for those times you want a late night snack without waking up the whole house. There's even a child safety lock to keep curious youngsters from getting inside when the parents aren't around.
This deal is only good through Tuesday evening, though, so don't wait to grab this microwave at a discount!
