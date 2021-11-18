Google Pixel 6 just dropped to $449 in epic Black Friday deal

The excellent Pixel 6 came out just last month and it's already seeing one of the best Black Friday deals around.

Right now, Best Buy has the Google Pixel 6 on sale for as low as $449. That's a saving of $150. Granted, this price only applies to Sprint and T-Mobile customers who activate a new line; doing a simple upgrade won't net this deal and customers will have to go with the full $599 price instead. However, there's also a $499 price available to AT&T and Verizon customers and it doesn't require a new line activation. Yes, Verizon customers can get $100 off the Google Pixel 6 just by going through the simpler upgrade process. AT&T customers can also get $100 off, but only if they're on the "monthly pricing option," otherwise they'll have to add a new line.

Customers that don't want to deal with any activation nonsense can also choose the "Activate Later" option and get a flat $50 discount. The full sum of $449 has to be paid in full, however.

Google Pixel 6: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy Google Pixel 6: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

The excellent Google Pixel 6 is currently on sale at Best Buy for as low as $449. The $449 price only applies to Sprint customers who activate a new line. A $499 price is available to Verizon and AT&T customers, and works with line upgrades, not just new activations.

The Pixel 6 is Google's latest take on Android, featuring a new version of its operating system plus its custom Tensor chip. This chip imbues the Pixel 6 with a host of features including Magic Eraser, which uses AI to delete unwanted objects in photos, and Face Unblur — which uses the Pixel 6's dual cameras to take photos at different speeds then combines them for a clearer image.

Motion mode, meanwhile, is the opposite of Face Unblur, in that it adds a blur effect to fast-moving objects to give a unique effect. And Live Translate is able to use the power of AI and Google's software to translate conversations accurately in real time.

The Pixel 6's hardware is just as impressive as its software. It sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution at 90Hz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a 256GB option is also available. And it's rocking a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Even at $599, the Pixel 6 is a compelling buy. But at $449-499, it's a no-brainer. Want more of the best Black Friday phone deals? Head to our hub for all the latest offers.