Fitbit Inspire 3 just dropped to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

If you’re shopping for a fitness tracker this holiday season, we’ve got good news — our best cheap fitness tracker just got even cheaper in the early Black Friday deals. The newly released Fitbit Inspire 3 just crashed to an all-time low price, and now is a good time to shop.

The newly released tracker was launched in September 2022, and this is the cheapest we’ve seen it drop. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is just $69 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, down from its normal price of $99. That’s a savings of $30 on this brilliant little tracker, which is one of the best Fitbits on the market.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is $30 off right now in the early Black Friday sales on Amazon. The affordable little fitness tracker has a bright AMOLED screen, excellent battery life and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium. The sale is on the lilac, black, and orange bands.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

In a world where it’s becoming normal to spend upwards of $300 on a wearable, finding a decent tracker for under a hundred bucks is a challenge. Fitbit did this with the $99 Fitbit Inspire 3, and now it’s even cheaper. This affordable little tracker is perfect for those looking to take their first steps into fitness, without a huge flashy gadget on their wrist, or a huge dent in their pocket.

In our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we were impressed with the bright screen on this little wearable; we found it easy to read, even in direct sunlight. As with the Fitbit Charge 5 , the brighter screen instantly gives the tracker a more premium feel.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 will track your heart rate, steps, calories, Active Zone Minutes, stress, SpO2, and sleep, all for under $100. From a fitness point of view, you can load up to six different exercise shortcuts onto the watch, but there’s a list of 21 different options to choose from, including run, walk, bike, kickboxing, Pilates, tennis, and golf.

This wearable will also track your sleep, but for really advanced sleep metrics, you’ll have to sign up to the Fitbit Premium membership (although you’ll get six months for free when you get the watch).

Fitbit says the Inspire 3 has up to 10 days of battery life, and we found this to be pretty accurate. The downside with the Inspire 3 is that it doesn’t have a built-in GPS, so when tracking activities the fitness tracker uses the GPS on your phone. This isn’t the end of the world, but if you’re looking for a tracker to train, perhaps check out the Fitbit Sense 2 or the Fitbit Versa 4, both of which have been on sale in the run-up to Black Friday.

Need more savings? Check out our Black Friday deals live blog on Tom's Guide right now.