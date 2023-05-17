Forget Pixel 7a — the Google Pixel 6a just crashed to $349

The Google Pixel 7a is here, and it's one of the best cheap phones you can buy. But what if you want something even cheaper? Well, I've found the deal for you.

The Google Pixel 6a (5G/128GB) is $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is $100 off what used to be our favorite cheap phone on the market. It's one of the best phone deals you can get right now.

Google Pixel 6a (5G/128GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a is awesome value for money, and we said that when it cost $449. Now on sale for $349 it's an amazing deal on a surprisingly powerful smartphone. The Pixel 6a packs solid performance courtesy of Google's own Tensor Chip, two excellent cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display. At this price point, it's almost impossible to beat.

It's since been eclipsed by newer releases, but the Google Pixel 6a used to be our choice for the top cheap phone on the market. The Google Pixel 6a still offers incredible value for money, and it's a serious bargain after a $100 discount.

In our Google Pixel 6a review, we were seriously impressed by this phone. It has great cameras, a bright display and strong performance for a phone in its price range.

The cameras are probably our favorite aspect of the Google Pixel 6a. It packs a 12.2MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP selfie snappers. Portrait and night-time shots are especially good with this phone, and you also get access to smart photo editing features like Magic Eraser. If you're more of a videographer, the Google Pixel 6a can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, there's support for Live HDR+ in 4K, and there's speech enhancement to isolate your voice while recording in noisy environments.

Running on Google's Tensor chip, the Pixel 6a delivers excellent performance. We were able to switch between apps and play demanding games like PUBG Mobile with little slowdown.

No phone is perfect, and the Google Pixel 6a's weakness is its battery life. Our unit lasted 6 hours and 29 minutes in our tests, so be prepared to bring a charger with you if you use your phone a lot during the day. If you can spend a bit more, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a great cheap phone with a battery life that can last over 11 hours.

The Google Pixel 6a is an awesome deal at $349, so don't hesitate to pick one up if you've had your eye on it. For more deals, stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage.