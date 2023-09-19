Forget iPhone 15 — this Samsung Galaxy phone just crashed to $349 on Amazon

Ready for an upgrade? Yes, the new iPhone 15 looks great with its 48MP camera, Dynamic Island and USB-C port, but it starts at $799. Right now Android fans can get a very good phone for less than half that price.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 just got a big price cut over at Amazon, making a phone we already considered to be great value an even better deal. Plus, you get a bigger 6.4-inch display than the iPhone 15 (6.1 inches) and a faster refreshing display (120Hz vs 60Hz).

If you act fast you can snag the Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $349 at Amazon. This is the best cheap phone we've reviewed, and it's at its lowest price ever after a $100 discount. It's easily one of the best cell phone deals you can get right now.

We already considered the Samsung Galaxy A54 to be great value at full price. Now that it's $100 off, it's a steal. If you need more convincing to pick one up, we have the full lowdown in our Samsung Galaxy A54 review.

Packing a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the best display of any budget phone we've tested. Videos, movies and games look excellent on this screen — we measured a peak brightness of 854 nits, meaning it's fairly easy to see even in bright sunlight, plus we saw a Delta-E color accuracy score of 0.06 (0 is perfect) and 127.1% coverage of the sRGB scale.

We also consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 to be one of the best camera phones you can buy for those on a budget. This phone's 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro and 32MP selfie cameras produced excellent photos. There's no telephoto lens, but it's not too much of a downside if you weren't planning on taking lots of far-away shots.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 also runs fast for a budget phone. The Exynos 1380 chip let us easily switch between apps without slowdown, and demanding games like PUBG Mobile performed well on this phone. And you'll be able to use this phone for a long time before you need to charge it, as we got 10 hours and 20 minutes of battery life out of our unit.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the best budget phone you can buy, so hurry before this deal disappears. If you're more of an Apple fan, check out our iPhone deals coverage. Plus, stay tuned our Prime Big Deal Days page to get ready for Amazon's next big sale event.