Forget iPhone 15 Pro Max — Galaxy S23 Ultra is $250 off for Prime Day

If you’re looking for a great smartphone, particularly one with exceptional photography capabilities, then Amazon Prime Day has a deal for you. There are big savings on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — our pick for the best camera phone and the best smartphone overall.

Right now you can pick up the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $949 on Amazon. That’s $250 off the usual price, and makes the S23 Ultra cheaper than both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Plus you get an S Pen, which slides straight into the bottom of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

It may be a few months old but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still our pick for the best smartphone. With a spectacular camera, a gorgeous screen and a battery life that can extend beyond 13 hours. If you're looking for a flagship phone at a discount, this is definitely a deal to check out. Price check: $1,199 @ Walmart | $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been on sale for several months now, and we’re eagerly looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy S24 in mid-January. But that shouldn’t put you off the phone, because regardless of its age the S23 Ultra is a fantastic phone. There’s a reason why it retained its top spot on our best camera phone and best smartphone lists following the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One of the best features on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the camera. The phone packs in a 200MP main camera sensor, 30X optical zoom, and an option for a 100x digital “Space Zoom” for taking shots of the night sky — which is the kind of thing regular phone cameras tend to struggle with. Plus no matter the mode, the photos you end up with are pretty spectacular.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy may not be enough to take on the Apple A17 Pro , but it is still one of the best-performing chips on the market right now. You certainly won’t get a better chip on Android devices for a while, and even the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can’t compete with what Samsung has to offer.

On top of that you have a gorgeous 6.8-inch QHD+ display, complete with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate and made from the super-strong Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The battery life is also significantly improved over previous Samsung Galaxy phones, and lasted up to 13 hours and 9 minutes in our testing — or 12 hours 22 minutes with the adaptive refresh rate switched on.

You may choose to wait for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but if you do you will be paying full price — and who knows what sort of price tag Samsung will impose on us next year. At least this way you’re getting an incredible phone and saving yourself a few hundred bucks in the process.