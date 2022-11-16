Epic Dell XPS 13 deal slices $350 off ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday laptop deals are accelerating as the day itself rapidly approaches. And we’ve just spotted a seriously impressive discount on a laptop that we rate very highly. This is your chance to score a Dell XPS 13 at a significantly reduced price.

Right now, the Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $999 at Dell (opens in new tab), that’s a sizeable $350 saving compared to its full retail price. And if that’s a little beyond your budget, there’s a slightly lower-specced configuration also on sale for $749 at Dell (opens in new tab) (it swaps out the Intel Core i7 processor for an Intel Core i5). Regardless of which model you opt for you’re getting one of the best Black Friday deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,349 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 has been slashed $350 ahead of Black Friday. This is one of our favorite overall laptops, and at this price it's an easy recommendation. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a stunning 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display.

Here at Tom’s Guide we’re huge fans of the Dell XPS 13. For a very lengthy period of time, it stood as our pick for the best laptop you could buy. And while it’s since been outpaced by its predecessor the Dell XPS 15 and the latest MacBook Air M2, the XPS 13 remains an extremely impressive machine. Even better, this deal is on the latest model which sports an upgraded 12th Generation Intel CPU.

Alongside a powerful Intel processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop also packs a truly gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display that looks stunning whether you're working, streaming or gaming. It also boasts a comfy keyboard, excellent speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge — that should get you through the working day and then some.

This is just one of the many early Black Friday deals that has caught our attention. The annual retail sales event hasn’t even officially begun yet but retailers are already offering tempting discounts on a range of best-selling products. Make sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest savings as we spot them.