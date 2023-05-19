Early Tuft & Needle Memorial Day promo chops $700 off brand new diamond-infused mattress

Tuft & Needle has kicked off its Memorial Day promos early, with up to $700 off the new Mint Hybrid Mattress. This luxurious mattress just launched a couple of months ago, and is a serious upgrade on the original Mint model, adding two layers of different sized coils, a removable cover and foam that's infused with... diamonds?

Although there are big savings available, the new Mint Hybrid is still a bit of an investment, so if it's out of your budget, you should know there are also discounts on the legacy hybrid, plus the rest of the T&N lineup. That includes the wallet-friendly original model, which you can read about in our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review.

This isn't the only bed brand to launch its offers early – there are quite a few Memorial Day mattress sales live and available to shop already, including price drops on a number of our best mattress picks. We're not expecting prices to drop further on the big day itself, so this could be a good chance to beat the rush and get your mattress upgrade sorted early.

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress: was $1,395 now from $1,018

This luxurious hybrid model combines two layers of coils for support and motion isolation, as well as contouring foam for pressure relief. It has a medium-plush feel that T&N says will suit all sleep positions, but we'd recommend to side sleepers in particular. The current deal knocks 27% off, which means a queen size will now cost you $1,456.35.

Legacy Hybrid Mattress: was $1,395 now from $976.50

It's not quite as fancy as the new Mint Hybrid – there's no diamond-infused foam, for one – but the legacy T&N Hybrid mattress still has plenty going for it. Two types of foam deliver support and pressure relief, springs add a touch of bounce, and it's all topped off with a quilted pillow-top. There's up to $775 off right now, and it's your last chance to snap this model up, as it's not part of the current lineup.

This mattress has a number of features geared towards preventing overnight overheating. The foams include gel and graphite, as well as (more unusually) micro diamonds. We're not entirely sure what these do, or how they work, but we've reached out to Tuft & Needle to find out. There are also two layers of coils – big and mini – both of which create space for air to circulate within the mattress, as well as isolating movements within the bed and providing custom support.

The Mint Hybrid is the softest of T&N's lineup, with a medium plush feel. While personal preference will come into it, we'd usually recommend that kind of sleep feel to side sleepers, who will appreciate the softer surface as it allows space for the hips and shoulders to sink in, relieving pressure in these spots. Back and stomach sleepers, as well as anyone who's heavier than average, should opt for a firmer model in order to feel better supported. (We'd probably steer you towards the Original, with its medium-firm feel – there's 20% off for Memorial Day.)

If you've been shopping for a new bed for some time, you'll know that mattress sales happen all year round. However, Tuft & Needle isn't one of those brands that has a permanent discount – if you like the look of this brand, it's worth taking advantage of offers like this one before they expire.