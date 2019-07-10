Early Prime Day Deal: Get a Free Echo Dot w/ Discounted Ring Video Doorbell Pro

From TV deals to AirPod deals, Prime Day is a sitewide sale on everything sold through Amazon. However, over the years we've noticed that the best deals tend to fall upon Amazon's own hardware. Prime Day 2019 is keeping with this trend and this Ring deal is proof.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Dot for $169. (You must log into your account to see this price). That's a whopping $129 under what this bundle would normally cost and the lowest price we've ever seen for Ring's video doorbell. (It normally sells for $199 when it's on sale, which is $50 off).

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Dot for $169 ($129 off) This deal bundles two of our favorite smart home devices at an incredibly low price. The Ring Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on your front door, whereas the Echo Dot brings Alexa into your home. View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro provides a 1080p feed of your front door. Its accompanying app lets you specify which parts of the field of view will trigger motion alerts. This allows for more granular notifications than other cameras we've tested.

The Ring Pro is designed to replace an existing wired doorbell, but you could use it as a new doorbell as long as you're willing to install a transformer that supplies 16 to 24 volts of power.

In terms of video quality, its wide 160-degree view showed us our entire porch during our testing. Night vision is decent too and the app has a community feature that lets you share concerning videos with nearby Ring users. (If for instance, your neighborhood has had a rash of break-ins).

Remember, you must be a Prime member to snag this deal. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here).