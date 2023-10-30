Early Black Friday sale live at PlayStation Store — 9 PS5 games deals I’d buy now

The PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale has returned and is a precursor to the digital storefront's inevitable Black Friday deals. And while we expect the impending seasonal sales will offer deeper discounts on loads of the best PS5 games, there are still a handful of deals in this early Black Friday sale worth buying right now.

Contrary to its name, the Essential Picks sale is missing several must-play PS5 games, and we definitely wouldn’t classify this as one of the strongest PlayStation Store sales of the year. However, with more than 2,000 total discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC and in-game currencies, there are definitely a few gems among the many discounts here, and I’m rounding up my nine favorite picks down below.

The PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale runs until Saturday, Nov. 18, so be sure to have made your selections by then. Alternatively, if you’d rather shop for physical PS5 games, there are plenty of early Black Friday PS5 game deals available right now.

Best deals in the PlayStation Essential Picks sale

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition): was $89 now $62 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Return to the unforgiving land of Boletria in Demon's Souls, a full PS5 remake of the PS3 original. The precursor to the best-selling Dark Souls franchise, this brutally-challenging action RPG requires serious patience but the feeling of jubilance you'll get from slaying one of its mighty bosses is almost indescribable. Just be warned, this is one seriously tough video game.

Madden NFL 24 (Deluxe Edition): was $99 now $49 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale at Amazon. Just be aware that in order to get this discount you'll need to check the coupon box. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. This Deluxe Edition includes 4,600 Madden Points for the highly popular Ultimate Team mode.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (Digital Plus Edition): was $79 now $31 @ PlayStation Store

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Digital Plus Edition includes 11 additional cosmetic skins.

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Far Cry 6 doesn't break from the franchise's established formula, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Stepping into the boots of new playable protagonist Dani Rojas, you're on a mission to liberate the island of Yara from a ruthless dictator. And you achieve your goals by blowing up just about everything in sight as is tradition in Far Cry.

Resident Evil Village: was $39 now $15 @ PlayStation Store

The latest chapter in the beloved Resident Evil series sees Ethan Winters travel to a sinister European Village in order to recuse his daughter from unimaginable terrors. Experience pure survival-horror gameplay, and crank up the immersion with the free VR mode playable on PSVR 2. Resident Evil Village is one of the spookiest experiences on PS5, and as it's Halloween week now is the ideal time to enjoy this horrifically good horror.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $8 @ PlayStation Store

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion. Hack cameras, override drones and more as you build a resistance force that can take back the city of London from its oppressors.

Like a Dragon Ishin (Deluxe Edition): was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

This spin-off from the popular Yakuza franchise moves the action to the 1860s as a samurai seeks to change the course of history in their search for justice. Despite its historical setting Like a Dragon Ishin! is still very much a Yakuza game with a cast of eccentric characters and loads of side activities to distract you from the main path.