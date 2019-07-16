This Prime Day Deal Doesn't Suck: Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Just $154

Looking for a new vacuum cleaner? Dyson's DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright vacuum is currently on sale at Walmart for $154, down from its regular price of $279.

The DC33 has a HEPA filter, and has a detachable handle that makes it easier to clean furniture, curtains, stairs, and more. And, the on-board storage lets you access them easily.

This bagless vacuum's dust canister detaches easily and lets you empty it with a single button press.

The Dyson DC33 been reviewed more than 1,400 times on Walmart.com, with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

One owner wrote: "Light weight. Easy to empty. Works great for all the pet hair on my floors and couch. Has a simple switch to move from carpet to hardwood floors. The hose is kind of awkward (it pulls on the machine when I am using it and knocks it over, sort of tricky to get used to using). Extends really long though for my vaulted ceilings! I recommend it."