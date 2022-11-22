Double your PS5 storage for just $129 thanks to this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals include serious money off a range of the best PS5 games from Elden Ring to Horizon Forbidden West. But if you’re already starting to worry about how to store all your new games on the console’s rather small stock hard drive, this Amazon deal on a top-rated PS5 SSD is the perfect solution.

Right now, the 1TB WB_ Black SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $150 off its full list price of $279. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the drive — it dropped to $119 in early October — but it’s still an excellent price for a PS5 accessory that is officially endorsed by Sony.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $279 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than 50% off in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

We rank the WB_Black SN850 as one of the best PS5 internal SSDs you can buy, and it’s been slotted into my own PS5 console for the last 18 months and I can personally verify that it works flawlessly. In fact, when running native next-gen games off the internal storage drive I’ve actually experienced slightly quicker loading times compared to playing them from the PS5’s stock hard drive.

One of the best things about adding a new SSD to the PS5’s storage expansion slot is that it doesn’t replace the console’s pre-existing hard drive. That means if you add this SN850 drive to your console you’ll get an extra 1TB of storage space alongside the console’s pre-existing 667GB. That should give you plenty of room to store dozens of blockbuster PS5 games, including recent releases like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarök which both demand more than 80GB of storage space to install.

Even better, this SSD comes with a heatsink already attached. This is important because Sony advises (opens in new tab) that any internal drive added to a PS5 console needs a heatsink installed in order to prevent overheating. While you could buy a drive without one and install a third-party heatsink yourself, with this WB_Black SN850 the SSD is ready to be added to your console straight out of the box.

Discounts on PS5 SSDs have been some of the most popular gaming deals of the early Black Friday shopping period, so we don’t expect this discount to stay in stock for too long.

Plus, if you want to upgrade your gaming setup further with a new television, make sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog for coverage of the best deals on TVs including models that are ideal for gaming on PS5.