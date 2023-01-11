Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 just crashed to $529 in hidden deal

Scoring one of the best gaming laptops is a great way to take the power of a gaming PC on the go. But a well-specced machine usually comes with an eyewatering price. Fortunately, January sales are offering the chance to score great gaming laptops at more affordable prices.

Case in point, this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 is on sale for $529 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $420 compared to its full retail price of $949. In order to get the full discount make sure you enter coupon code “AWSMITE09” at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $529 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's been reduced down to just $529, but you'll need to use coupon code “AWSMITE09” at checkout in order to secure the full discount.

This Dell G15 machine makes an especially strong case for gamers looking to enter the world of PC gaming for the first time. It’s not a powerhouse laptop, but it packs solid components that will be enough to play plenty of the best PC games at low to medium settings.

Underneath its angular Dark Shadow Grey chassis you’ll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor which has been paired with a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is powered by 8GB of RAM, which is definitely enough for gaming, although, for an extra fee, you can increase this to 16GB if you’re planning to game and stream simultaneously. The stock 256GB SSD is on the small side, but this potential problem can easily be rectified with one of our picks of the best external hard drives, or you can pay extra for a larger internal hard drive.

The Dell G15 also sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. And the keyboard can be backlit with multiple colors depending on your preference. In terms of ports, you get three USB-A 3.2, a USB-C and an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to a larger display or monitor. Windows 11 also comes preinstalled.

Aesthetically this Dell model definitely looks like a gaming laptop, which may not be to everybody’s tastes. However, if you don’t mind a machine that will stand out from the crowd, then this gaming laptop deal is well worth considering. If you want to consider some alternatives, we’ve got a full roundup of the best laptop deals including machines that will fit all budgets and requirements.