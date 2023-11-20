Black Friday gaming deal — score this RTX 4060 laptop for $450 off right now

With Black Friday week in full force it is a great time to get a bargain on the gaming laptop you've had an eye on for months but couldn't justify. We're seeing some amazing Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets and more as retailers try to entice customers.

One of the best black Friday gaming deals right now is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for just $899 at Best Buy, which is $450 off its regular price. Not only is this a great discount for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, the deal also includes up to four months of Xbox Live.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Legion Slim 5 packs a solid punch for a budget gaming laptop. This configuration sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD w/ 144H refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This deal also includes a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundled with an extra three free months upon device activation.

It includes a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home including the Copilot AI assistant and up to four months free Xbox Game Pass after registering the device. The whole package weighs just 5 pounds and measures less than an inch thick, so you can take this gaming laptop pretty much anywhere.

