Black Friday gaming deal — score this RTX 4060 laptop for $450 off right now

By Ryan Morrison
published

Very solid specs for just $899

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop
(Image credit: Lenovo )

With Black Friday week in full force it is a great time to get a bargain on the gaming laptop you've had an eye on for months but couldn't justify. We're seeing some amazing Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets and more as retailers try to entice customers.

One of the best black Friday gaming deals right now is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for just $899 at Best Buy, which is $450 off its regular price. Not only is this a great discount for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, the deal also includes up to four months of Xbox Live.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Slim 5: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy
The Legion Slim 5 packs a solid punch for a budget gaming laptop. This configuration sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD w/ 144H refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This deal also includes a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundled with an extra three free months upon device activation.

View Deal

This machine is loaded for taking on the best PC games without breaking the bank. It has a AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series processor at 4.3 GHz, the Nvidia GeForce 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1200 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. 

It includes a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home including the Copilot AI assistant and up to four months free Xbox Game Pass after registering the device. The whole package weighs just 5 pounds and measures less than an inch thick, so you can take this gaming laptop pretty much anywhere. 

If you're on the hunt for more sales, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals

Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover.
When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?