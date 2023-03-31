17 best Mother's Day gifts 2023 — great ideas for every mom

Finding the best Mother's Day gifts isn't always easy, but it's sure important — mom deserves nothing but the best, so we've created a list of Mother's Day gifts for every kind of mom in your life.

From little luxuries and home essentials to modern tech and fitness favorites, we're rounding up all the best Mother's Day gifts you can buy right now. What's more, Mother's Day isn't until May 14, so you have plenty of time to shop for presents early. See our top Mother's Day gifts below.

(Image credit: Future)

If mom enjoys yoga, stretching, pilates or any other mat-based movement, upgrade her to the Manduka PRO Lite Yoga Mat ($95 at Amazon) (opens in new tab). This is one of the best yoga mats thanks to its grippy surface and premium, non-toxic material. Manduka is a coveted brand in the yoga world, and for a good reason — the mats were designed by actual yoga instructors. Bonus points if you pair the new mat with credit to a yoga app or her favorite fitness studio.

(Image credit: Future)

Whether your mom talks about wanting to read more, or has an old e-reader in need of an upgrade, the new Amazon Kindle 2022 ($99 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is a brilliant gift idea. It’s super lightweight and compact, making it easy to take on the go. A kindle makes it so easy to find new books and get into stories wherever you are. Users can download books to own in the Kindle library, or even sync an eligible library account to rent popular reads. This TikTok-viral Kindle strap accessory ($21 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) would make a great companion gift as well.

Read our full Amazon Kindle (2022) review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

As an alternative to flowers that wilt after a week, get mom everlasting roses from Venus Et Fleur (opens in new tab). While the company has dozens of arrangement varieties with several customization options, one of our favorites is The Classic Bundle ($179 at Venus Et Fleur) (opens in new tab). It features two miniature flower arrangements: a single rose in a round box and nine petite roses in a square box. The bundle comes with a small candle as well. Essentially, it’s three gifts in one, and doesn’t mom deserve that (and more) for Mother’s Day?

(Image credit: Future)

If mom is ready for her first Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE 2022 ($249 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) makes one of the best Mother’s Day gifts. As the best Apple Watch for first-time smartwatch users, the Apple Watch SE has all the basics: notification mirroring, apps, fitness tracking, mobile payments and more. It even works iPhone-free with optional LTE, so mom can stay connected wherever she goes. It comes in a few colorways and works with all sorts of Apple Watch bands, so you can customize the look of the watch to best suit the recipient's style.

Read our full Apple Watch SE (2022) review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

Grandma deserves a great Mother’s Day gift, too. Get her an Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129 at Amazon), (opens in new tab) the Alexa-powered smart display that can be used to play music, enjoy photos and — most importantly — video chat with family. This Echo Show doesn’t take too much counter space, yet it totally transforms a kitchen or bedroom with a voice assistant and visual reminders at a glance. You can even send messages and notes to grandma’s display to let her know you’re thinking about her, which she’ll obviously love.

Read our full Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor ($69 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is the best juicer you can give as a Mother's Day gift thanks to its terrific performance combined with great value for the price. The three-inch wide chute can fit whole ingredients, which saves plenty of food prep time, while the design itself takes up minimal countertop space. Whether it’s juicing citrus or leafy ingredients, mom will get a very high yield from this juicer (even higher compared to models more than twice the price!)

Read our full Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

Help take some of the pressure off cleaning up around the home by gifting a robot vacuum to the mom in your life. The iLife V3 Pro Robot Vacuum ($105 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is the best robot vacuum on a budget, so you can expect great performance at a low price. It works on both carpets and hard floors, plus it’s powerful enough to tackle pet hair shed from the furry friends in the house. The included remote control and one-touch clear button is practically fool-proof, so this robot vacuum cleaner is even ideal for less "techie" users.

Read our full iLife V3 Pro Robot Vacuum review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

If mom is all about capturing memories, a digital photo frame is a great gift for displaying photo albums with sentimental value. Our recommendation is the Aura Mason Luxe Frame ($249 at Amazon) (opens in new tab), which has outstanding image quality and vibrant, realistic colors packed into the 9.7-inch frame. It even supports video with sound, so you can get creative with the content you want mom to see. Intuitive touch bar controls make it super easy to operate, while the companion app syncs photos quickly from a smartphone gallery or Google Photos account.

Read our full Aura Mason Luxe Frame review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

Want to win Mother’s Day? Get mom a brand-new KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($375 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) in her favorite color. If she wants to elevate their home baking, this is the perfect gift. In addition to taking the manual work out of mixing, this KitchenAid mixer comes with several attachments to suit different situations, including a beater, dough hook, whip and pouring shield. You can purchase a spiralizer, pasta roller and other accessories separately, too.

(Image credit: Future)

The Le Creuset Enameled Signature Cast Iron Skillet ($119 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is a brilliant Mother’s Day gift, because it’s both functional and fashionable at the same time. Le Creuset is renowned for its Dutch oven designs, but the company also makes one of our favorite cast iron skillets. With an enamel finish, this skillet doesn't require constant seasoning, and with useful pour spouts, it’s quick and easy to tip away the oil after cooking. With 11 colors to choose from, you can select mom’s favorite color of a product that’s sure to be used and loved for years to come.

(Image credit: Future)

SPF is an essential skin care step — and not just for days out in the summer sun. All year round, encourage mom to protect her skin with a great, lightweight SPF like the SuperGoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($18 at Amazon) (opens in new tab). SuperGoop!'s products are on the luxurious end of SPF, so it’s the perfect gift to give mom to help her easily elevate her skincare routine. The oil-free formula means it can be worn alone or under makeup, while sweat-resistance means it should last all day under normal conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

One of our favorite fitness gifts for Mother’s Day (and any occasion, really) are Bala Bangles (from $55 at Amazon) (opens in new tab). This pair of 1-pound wrist weights are perfect for all kinds of activities. Whether your mom loves to walk, weight train, do pilates or other kinds of movement, wrist/ankle weights are the ultimate accessory. We particularly like Bala Bangles because they stay secure on wrists and ankles while moving around. Not only that, they're pretty sleek-looking as far as fitness gear goes. There's a wide variety of fashionable Bala Bangles colors to shop from, too.

(Image credit: Future)

The Theragun Mini ($199 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) packs all the benefits of percussive massage in a small, portable package that mom can fit in her purse or gym bag. Despite its tiny size, the Theragun Mini can massage the soreness out of muscles at three different speeds: 1750, 2100, and 2400 PPM (percussions per minute). It comes with just one attachment, but that should be enough for an introduction to percussive therapy. It’s a great little device, and one of the best massage guns on the market for the price.

Read our full Theragun Mini review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

If mom loves wine, she’ll love being able to bring it anywhere in a temperature-controlled, stainless steel wine bottle. The Hydroflask Insulated Wine Bottle ($39 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) holds an entire 750mL bottle of red, white or rosé, making it travel-ready. For tailgates, beach dates, boat days, backyard parties and more, there’s plenty of occasions where Hydroflask’s wine bottle could come in handy. Hydroflask also sells insulated wine cups that match the bottle colors, so you can make a one-stop Mother’s Day bundle.

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple AirTag ($29 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is one of the best keyfinders you can for a mom with an iPhone. An AirTag makes it a breeze to keep tabs on where items are, as well as locate them when they’re lost. An AirTag can track down a misplaced item with audio and visual cues that lead right to the AirTag’s location, whether it’s inside a backpack or wallet. For an added personalized touch, you could order an AirTag directly from Apple (opens in new tab) with a free name or emoji engraving that mom will love.

Read our full Apple AirTag review to learn more.

(Image credit: Future)

Candles are some of the best Mother’s Day gifts every year, but if you want to give one that's a little extra special, a Homesick Premium Scented Candle (from $28 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is a thoughtful choice. Homesick hailed its name with candles made to smell like specific places, but the brand has since expanded to include scents that relate to different activities, astrological signs and times of year. With so many options, you’ll be sure to find one that reminds you of mom.

(Image credit: Future)

The Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Battery ($58 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for the on-the-go mom. Unlike a standard power bank that tethers your smartphone to a battery with a cord, this power bank works with MagSafe. That means it magnetically secures to the back of an iPhone for wireless charging. For most iPhones, the Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Battery can provide nearly a complete charge while also providing a helpful kickstand. Finally it can be used as a power bank for your additional devices via USB-C.

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day is typically celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother's Day will fall on Sunday, May 14. Although it's not a national holiday, it's still considered a major retail holiday as consumers look to buy gifts such as flowers and cards.

What are typical gifts for Mother's Day?

Flowers and chocolates are typical Mother's Day gifts. That said, if you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas that are a little different, retailers like Amazon, Target, and Sephora have Mother's Day hub pages where they've collected a wide assortment of potential Mother's Day gifts as the holiday gets closer. Amazon's hub page (opens in new tab), for instance, usually lists gifts for the "fitness mom," "foodie mom," and even the "trendy mom."