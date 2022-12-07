Back in stock! Get a 55-inch LG OLED TV for just $899

While many of our favorite Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales have expired, Best Buy is temporarily bringing back one of our favorite OLED TV deals.

Right now you can get the LG 55-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 off and the second-best price we've seen for this TV. It's also one of the best Christmas deals we've seen this week. Note: This TV has been coming in and out of stock since Cyber Monday, so we'd recommend acting fast if you're interested.

(opens in new tab) LG 55" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

In our LG A2 OLED review (we tested the 48-inch model), we were full of praise for its outstanding picture quality wide viewing angles, perfect blacks, and very good color reproduction for the price. While we would always recommend getting one of the best soundbars the base audio of this TV also impressed us.

The A2 is powered by LG's WebOS system, and this was a good thing as it delivered a clean, well-organized interface for navigating the TV and accessing its features.

There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED for gamers in particular. While a low latency mode is welcome for casual gamers, the 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1 are not ideal. However, those who aren't into gaming will not need to worry one bit.

For more deals, make sure to check out our list of the best TV deals right now.