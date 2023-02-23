Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 just hit its lowest Aussie price ever

Savings on Apple products are few and far between, so when they do arrive, they cause much excitement. Usually we’re confined to small savings of up to 10% at best, but right now on Amazon you can save a whopping 19% – or AU$555 – on a generously-specced 14-inch MacBook Pro. (opens in new tab)

Said 14-inch MacBook Pro is the now-older 2021 model (Apple updated the range recently with the arrival of the M2 Pro & M2 Max chips) but it still makes for a powerful machine, complete with a screen size that many deem to be perfect. You can find out our full thoughts in our in-depth MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review .

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro (2021) | M1 Pro | 16GM RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,292 (opens in new tab) (AU$ 2,847) (save AU$555) Enjoy blisteringly fast performance, a gorgeous mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and the welcome return of MagSafe charging alongside a barrage of essential ports for professional users. Available in both Silver and Space Grey, the AU$2,292 price tag is by far the lowest we’ve ever seen on this beast of a machine, making this a deal you really should take advantage of.

Don’t be put off by the fact this 2021 model has now been replaced by a new 2023 MacBook Pro , as the M1 Pro chip powering this machine is still unbelievably capable and will be able to easily handle anything you can think of throwing at it. Whether it be video encoding, carrying out complex image processing or even just producing multiple documents, Apple’s portable powerhouse will gobble it all up with ease.

And as for battery life, which can often be a chink the armour of many a machine, Apple is certainly onto a winner here. In our testing, we managed to get just over 14 hours from a single charge, which eclipsed the closest competition.

Spending more than AU$2,000 on a laptop is still an investment that needs consideration, but for us, when you consider what you’re getting in return in this instance, it’s a decision that shouldn’t require much mulling over.

