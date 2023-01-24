Amazon Super Bowl deals include QLED Fire TV at its lowest price ever

Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing now as the most-anticipated Sunday of the season is just a few weeks away. And Amazon is making a play to be the retailer offering the best deals with a massive sale on a range of Fire TVs — including the deluxe Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED model.

We previously noted that Best Buy is the retailer to beat when it comes to TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl, but Amazon is by no means letting the electronics retailer hold the crown without competition. Naturally, Amazon’s best TV deals come on its own Fire TV range and some popular models are as much as $250 off right now. Plus, there 4K sets from just $259 making this sale one of the cheapest ways yet to get big game ready.

Below we’ve rounded up the best of Amazon’s latest Fire TV sale, with picks suited to every budgets. There aren't any details on how long these deals will last either, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out. So without further intro, these are the best Super Bowl deals on Amazon Fire TVs available right now…

Best Amazon Super Bowl TV deals right now

(opens in new tab) Amazon 43" 4-Series Fire TV: was $369 now $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If spending as little as possible is your primary objective, then look no further than this 43-inch Fire TV. It may not offer the real estate that its bigger siblings do, but at just $259 for a full 4K TV it's an excellent investment. This television also offers full Fire TV integration as well as an Alexa Voice remote for controlling the OS with just your vocal chords.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 50" 4-Series Fire TV: was $469 now $319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This fourth generation Fire TV has been slashed more than 30% and dropped to just $319 for the 50-inch model. It pack a 4K UHD panel with HDR10 included as well as a Alexa Voice Remote for easy control of the intuitive Fire TV OS. It's also got three HDMI ports for connecting multiple devices or gaming consoles.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 55" Omni Series Fire TV: was $559 now $439 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a balance of performance and price, this Amazon Omni Series Fire TV could be exactly what you've been searching for. The sizeable 55-inch model has dropped to just $439 in this Super Bowl TV deal and boasts 4K UHD images with HDR10 support. Plus, you can access all the best streaming services thanks to Amazon's own Fire TV OS.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni QLED Fire TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The first Fire TV with Quantum Dot technology, the Omni QLED series has plenty to offer. For starters, you're getting some of the best image quality on any Fire TV alongside several useful smart features including Amazon's Ambient Experience while turns your TV into a digital canvas for displaying artworks or photos. Thankfully as a television, this QLED model is also up to par with rich colors and advanced HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.