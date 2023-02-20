Amazon just sliced $300 off this 65" Samsung QLED TV

The big day is here! If you've been looking to score some Presidents Day deals, there are plenty to choose from, but we're keen to highlight this TV deal.

The Samsung 65-inch Q80B 4K QLED TV is $1,097 at Amazon right now after a $300 discount. If you're looking for a beautiful big-screen TV, we can't recommend this model enough. It might not stick around long, but if it sells out, you can also get this deal at Best Buy.

Samsung Q80B 65" QLED 4K TV: was $1,397 now $1,097 @ Amazon

The Q80B is part of Samsung's 2022 range of QLED 4K TVs. It offers the premium build quality and stunning visuals you'd expect from a Samsung QLED TV, as well as powerful speakers for immersive sound when streaming movies. There's built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos support and Quantum XDR for deep, rich colors. Right now, it's $300 off at Amazon.

While we haven't written a full review of the Samsung Q80B QLED, we do have great first-hand experience with this TV.

Editor Pete Wolinski bought the Samsung Q80B QLED in October last year, and was highly impressed. He cited excellent brightness, color reproduction and contrast as well as great viewing angles. And the audio experience was just as good: the Dolby Atmos speakers provided loud, distortion-free audio.

The Samsung Q80B runs on the Tizen TV OS, getting you access to all the best streaming apps. There's also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby and SmartThings to keep your TV connected with your other smart devices.

Have a PS5 or Xbox Series X? This TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. This makes it perfect for next-gen gaming.

We can't recommend the Samsung Q80B QLED enough, especially now that it's fallen to this price. However, if you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our Presidents Day TV deals live blog.