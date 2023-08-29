Amazon just slashed $80 off the amazing Bose 700 headphones

The Bose 700 are the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested, hands down. They block out sound like no other and never compromise audio quality in the process.

Hence I'm excited that the Bose 700 are $299 at Amazon right now. This is $80 off their usual price, making them a seriously tempting purchase for anyone looking to get fully immersed in their music. They hit an all-time low of $269 last year on Black Friday, but this is the next-best price I've seen for them.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

In our tests, the Bose 700 produced a precise, wide soundstage with well-balanced highs, mids and lows. As for ANC, there are 11 levels of noise cancelation to choose from, with outside sound being completely blocked out in our tests. These are the perfect headphones for noisy commutes, plane trips and staying on task in a crowded office. Transparency mode also allows you to stay aware of noise around you without having to take the headphones off.

The Bose 700 also offer responsive controls and great call quality. You have full control of your music without pulling out your smartphone thanks to the touch-sensitive panels on the earcups. And the eight microphones built into the Bose 700 meant voice and video calls sounded sharp and clear on both ends of the conversation.

The only slight downside to the Bose 700 headphones is their battery life. These cans last for about 20 hours of listening time, which isn't bad. But rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 last longer, up to 30 hours with ANC on or 40 hours with ANC off.

The Bose 700 headphones are a steal at $299, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. For more options, check out our headphone deals coverage. Plus, early Labor Day deals have arrived, and we're covering the sales from every angle.