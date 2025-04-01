This is better than the sale price — save $100 on the best noise canceling headphones I've ever tested

published

Lowest ever price!?

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones deal
Before I head out on any trip, I make sure my bag has the essentials: My lunch, my phone and charger, my water bottle. And, perhaps most importantly of all — my Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

I don't think I'd be able to live without the epic noise-canceling abilities of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones in my daily life. And now, neither will you. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are just $329 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $100 discount.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
Lowest Price ever
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have one thing on their mind — blocking out as much noise as possible. And, as our 4.5-star review will show you, they do an incredible job at it, too. They sound great, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't quite up to snuff, it's still plenty for a day's worth of listening.

View Deal

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are, without any shadow of a doubt, the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. Is the battery life the best? No. Is their spatial audio component up to the AirPods Max's surround sound? Also no.

But the moment you slip them onto your head, and the world disappears and leaves you in a cocoon of your music, you won't care. It's almost like magic. A single, orchestral sweep, and you're whisked away from the bus, the office, or the airplane seat you're in to a completely different place.

Like I said up top; I don't think I could live without the noise canceling of my QuietComfort Ultra headphones anymore, given the number of journeys they've made more tolerable.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

There's more besides that excellent noise canceling, of course. Good sound quality is a big plus, with a warm and welcoming sonic signature to keep me coming back for more.

The hard case is one of the best around; compact and protective. They're comfortable, thanks to an incredibly light weight and some of the best cushioning around.

They're an intoxicating formula, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones — and one that I'll gladly drink in whenever I'm given the chance.

Funnily enough, this $100 discount is actually lower than the price we saw the headphones hit during the Amazon Spring Sale, showing that sometimes deals events aren't the best time to find the lowest prices around.

Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

