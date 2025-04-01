This is better than the sale price — save $100 on the best noise canceling headphones I've ever tested
Before I head out on any trip, I make sure my bag has the essentials: My lunch, my phone and charger, my water bottle. And, perhaps most importantly of all — my Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.
I don't think I'd be able to live without the epic noise-canceling abilities of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones in my daily life. And now, neither will you. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are just $329 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $100 discount.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have one thing on their mind — blocking out as much noise as possible. And, as our 4.5-star review will show you, they do an incredible job at it, too. They sound great, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't quite up to snuff, it's still plenty for a day's worth of listening.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are, without any shadow of a doubt, the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. Is the battery life the best? No. Is their spatial audio component up to the AirPods Max's surround sound? Also no.
But the moment you slip them onto your head, and the world disappears and leaves you in a cocoon of your music, you won't care. It's almost like magic. A single, orchestral sweep, and you're whisked away from the bus, the office, or the airplane seat you're in to a completely different place.
Like I said up top; I don't think I could live without the noise canceling of my QuietComfort Ultra headphones anymore, given the number of journeys they've made more tolerable.
There's more besides that excellent noise canceling, of course. Good sound quality is a big plus, with a warm and welcoming sonic signature to keep me coming back for more.
The hard case is one of the best around; compact and protective. They're comfortable, thanks to an incredibly light weight and some of the best cushioning around.
They're an intoxicating formula, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones — and one that I'll gladly drink in whenever I'm given the chance.
Funnily enough, this $100 discount is actually lower than the price we saw the headphones hit during the Amazon Spring Sale, showing that sometimes deals events aren't the best time to find the lowest prices around.
