Six years later and the Bose 700 are still the best noise-cancelling headphones I’ve ever tested

The Bose 700 set many standards for wireless headphones, including active noise cancellation, call quality, design, and multifunctionality.

Even ordinary contributions like distinctive colorways (the Apple-exclusive Eclipse version is a thing of beauty) showed how ahead of their time these headphones were. Not much has changed.

I can see why most consumers may overlook this six-year-old product. The 700 headphones were discounted about 2 to 3 years ago, and if you find them brand new, expect to pay the full MSRP ($379).

That's not to mention current category leaders – the Sony WH-1000XM5 and sibling QuietComfort Ultra – provide more performance at a similar price.

However, there is no denying the 700’s grandeur and their impact on the audio market.

The fact that Bose pressured competitors into releasing multiple flagship alternatives throughout the 700’s retail run says it all. And none of those offerings rivaled the 700’s craftsmanship or noise cancellation.

I recently pulled out my 700 headphones from the closet and was soon reminded of their greatness. Below you will find my compelling arguments for why the Bose 700 are still the cream of the ANC crop.

Bose Headphones 700: $229 at Amazon The only way to get the Headphones 700 now is either refurbished or used. It's a great way to get a pair of headphones that rival current generation flagships at a much better price. They also happen to look much nicer than pretty much anything you can get hold of today.

A true noise-cancelling feat

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Bose took the QuietComfort 35 II’s critically acclaimed ANC technology and enhanced it for the 700 headphones.

The combination of an adaptive eight-mic array (six are used for ANC) and smarter algorithms results in nearly 95% noise reduction. That’s on a par with the latest QC Ultra headphones.

Personalized noise cancellation was also introduced on these cans. There are 10 levels of adjustable ANC, along with the option to create and save three favorite noise-cancelling levels that you can cycle through when pressing the Noise Control button. All of this was captivating and unheard of at the time.

(Image credit: Future/Alex Bracetti)

Every tech critic and reviewer agreed that the 700 headphones were exceptional for silencing unwanted sounds across the frequency spectrum.

These were their go-to travel headphones before COVID shut down the world and their work-from-home headphones during quarantine.

I’ve been re-testing the 700 over the past few weeks, and they’re still highly effective against common distractions (e.g., household appliances, talkative pedestrians) and high-pitched sounds (e.g., crying babies, sirens).

The same can’t be said about many of the best noise-cancelling headphones, and I’ve tested ALL of them. Bose’s transparency mode (set to level 4 or lower) opens the mics up wide to capture ambient noise loudly and clearly. It’s just as good as the QC Ultra’s Aware mode.

The first to master touch controls on over-ear headphones

Touch controls on headphones were considered an experimental feature around the time Bose launched these bad boys. Few models offered it. Only one perfected it. That would be the 700.

These headphones deliver remarkable touch accuracy with minimal input space. There’s a small sensor on the left side of the right earcup that enables call management, notifications, playback, and volume through swipes and taps. Each input method is responsive and executes functions instantly.

Meanwhile, high-end models like the WH-1000XM5 continue giving me a hard time when trying to skip tracks via swipe gesture.

A work of art

(Image credit: Future)

The 700 headphones are an aesthetic masterpiece, at least when it comes to portable audio products.

They aren’t built from groundbreaking materials, nor are they indestructible, but the level of detail and innovation they display hasn’t been seen since Beats’ debut headphones (naysayers may respectfully disagree).

Let’s start with the unibody frame. It’s modeled entirely from one piece of metal and doesn’t expose one screw or thread.

The headband features a track system that each earcup is installed on for seamless adjustment. Simple details like the curved arc below each earcup, laser-etched branding, and multiple microphone holes are striking as well.

All materials look and feel premium. The plush leather cushions on each earcup are soft and pleasant to accommodate multiple hours of use, while the padding on the headband is gentle on the skull.

(Image credit: Future/Alex Bracetti)

The only legitimate complaint is that the headphones don’t collapse. I don’t think it’s a big deal since you’re going to want to keep them well-protected when not in use. Bose’s leather carrying case is just as attractive as the headphones and has a built-in pocket with magnetic closure to store all essential accessories.

Anyone who calls the 700’s design outdated is delusional, especially when it looks sleeker than most recent luxury headphone launches.

The greatest calling headset ever

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

I wasn’t using headphones for phone calls until the 700 came along. The crystal-clear voice capture they produce makes conversations more engaging. Bose’s ANC technology eliminates as much ambient noise on calls as it does during music listening sessions.

Wind resistance is also peak Bose level. I use the 700 to call friends from my balcony and the mics put a kibosh on harsh-sounding effects created in gusty conditions. Nothing, to me, beats the 700’s call quality.

An ever-lasting legacy

The Bose 700 are the greatest noise-cancellers ever created. What they did for the noise-cancelling category is what the AirPods did for true wireless audio – they revolutionized it.

They took their predecessor’s ANC performance and raised it up to 10 (literally). Bose’s intuitive mic array continues to demonstrate superior speech recognition for calls and voice assistance. And that design…flawless.

I’m not going to talk up every single component of the 700. Battery life is some of the lowest in the category (20 hours). Features aren’t abundant, but there are enough perks (e.g., Bluetooth multipoint, touch controls, voice activation) that keep the headphones feeling fresh.

It’s a shame that Bose discontinued the headphones when they outperform every model, except the flagship QC Ultra and Sony WH-1000XM5.

That speaks to their longevity. Buying the 700 brand new might be out of the question, though you can purchase a refurbished pair for nearly a third of their retail price (currently $159 on Amazon).