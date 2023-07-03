Amazon just slashed $250 off this 58-inch Hisense 4K TV ahead of Prime Day

4th July TV deals and Prime Day TV deals are popping up everywhere, and I've just spotted a great deal on a TV that won't break the bank.

The Hisense 58-inch U6HF 4K ULED TV is $349 at Amazon right now. This Amazon Prime member exclusive deal takes $250 off, bringing the U6HF down to its lowest price ever.

Hisense 58” U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

This affordable Hisense TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz. This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

The Hisense U6HF is an impressive budget performer. Hisense's ULED tech offers improved color, contrast and brightness (up to 600 nits) compared to regular LED TVs. Plus, the Hisense U6HF supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+.

The Hisense U6HF is a similar to the Hisense U6H, which is one of our best budget TVs. The main difference between the two models is that the U6H runs on the Google TV operating system, while the U6HF runs on Amazon's Fire TV operating system. Both are great options, but the U6HF is cheaper and gets you a bigger screen (the 55" Hisense U6H is currently $399 at Best Buy while the 58" Hisense U6HF goes for $349 in this Prime Day sale.)

The Fire TV OS gets you access to all the best streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon also includes an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can control your TV and your other smart home devices hands-free.

Although it didn't make our list of the best gaming TVs, this isn't a bad choice for gamers on a budget. There's HDMI 2.1 support, and a 240 motion rate. Auto low latency mode is also included.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members